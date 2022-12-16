ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap

DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Shawnee over Camden Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott and Avery Kessler scored 16 points each as Shawnee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, held on for a 50-44 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Kessler added six rebounds and four assists as well. Shawnee (3-1) used a balanced offensive attack to gain control. Nicole Miller added 11 points in the victory.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape takes down Cherry Hill West - Girls basketball recap

Ava Doughtery scored 13 points to help Lenape defeat Cherry Hill West 47-29 in Medford. After a tightly contested first quarter, Lenape (2-0) went on an 11-3 run in the second quarter to give them a 10-point lead at halftime. A 16-7 third-quarter run gave Lenape a 37-18 lead that was enough to put the game away.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)

(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE
