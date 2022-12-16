Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
No. 15 Shawnee over Camden Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Nia Scott and Avery Kessler scored 16 points each as Shawnee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, held on for a 50-44 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Kessler added six rebounds and four assists as well. Shawnee (3-1) used a balanced offensive attack to gain control. Nicole Miller added 11 points in the victory.
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Lenape takes down Cherry Hill West - Girls basketball recap
Ava Doughtery scored 13 points to help Lenape defeat Cherry Hill West 47-29 in Medford. After a tightly contested first quarter, Lenape (2-0) went on an 11-3 run in the second quarter to give them a 10-point lead at halftime. A 16-7 third-quarter run gave Lenape a 37-18 lead that was enough to put the game away.
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Goodall scored a game-high 19 points to lead Toms River East to a 55-36 victory over Southern in Manahawkin. Toms River East (2-0) got 13 points from Yana Shupak as it built an early lead and was able to hang on using strong play on both ends of the floor.
Sterling edges out Haddon Heights - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims scored 16 points to lead the way for Sterling as it defeated Haddon Heights 36-33 in Haddon Heights. Sterling (3-0) trailed 18-15 at the half, but charged back in the third quarter with a 15-6 run to take a 30-24 lead. Madison Clark led the way for Haddon...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Zagone’s double-double carries Gateway past Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Molly Sholders recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to propel Gateway past Audubon, 50-40. Angelina Zagone scored a game-high 20 points for Gateway (3-0), including 11 free throws. After a 21-20 halftime lead, Gateway outscored Audubon 18-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game for good. Emma...
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Second teen arrested following deadly Atlantic City shooting, authorities say
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Atlantic City earlier this month. Atlantic City police took a 17-year-old into custody on Monday morning and charged him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – HELEN PRICE (79)
(Wilmington, DE 19802) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Helen Price, 79, of Wilmington. On Saturday December 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Talley Court – Wilmington – in response to a missing person report. Helen left her residence in her black Mercedes GK3 and there was concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Helen have been unsuccessful.
2 killed in Parkway crash were on way to visit relative at hospital, family says
The two men who were killed Sunday after their SUV was struck by a Jeep on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway were on their way to visit a family member in the hospital, the third occupant of the vehicle told NJ Advance Media on Monday. The 75-year-old driver,...
Man sentenced to 13 years for strangling woman, trying to get her to drop charges
A New Jersey man who strangled a woman and then harassed her in an effort to get her to change her story has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Larry McMillan, 51, of Sicklerville, will have to serve half the term before he is eligible for parole, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
