Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton
Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
Hot start helps Immaculata outlast Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Sean Givens recorded 22 points, and seven boards as Immaculata jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to an 80-73 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Immaculata led 42-22 at halftime after outscoring Ridge 26-11 in the second quarter. Ridge would narrow the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, but Immaculata would hang on for the victory.
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate over Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Tavian Pullock made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds as Montclair Immaculate, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 75-67, in Montclair. Montclair Immaculate (3-0) raced out to a 25-12 first quester lead and connected on 14 3-pointers in the...
Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap
Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep over Notre Dame (CT) - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Lyght had 14 points and seven assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Notre Dame (CT), 76-58, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for a Seton Hall Prep (3-0) team, which hit 11 on the day and used a 22-9 second quarter to break the game open. Ethan Maynard added 13 points with five rebounds and four assists, Darrius Phillips had eight points with 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Harrington scored nine points.
Boys Basketball: Koudou drops 27 and 22 to lead West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab
Jesus Koudou dropped a 27 point, 22 rebound double-double performance to power West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab 62-47 for its first win of the season, in Newark. West Caldwell Tech (1-2) dominated the first half and opened up a 36-21 halftime lead. The two teams tied each scored 26 points in the second half and Newark Lab (0-3) couldn’t get any sort of rally going to chip into the deficit.
Wrestling: Connolly 3rd-period pin at 285 gives Jefferson 36-35 win over Newton
It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kratz nets hat trick as Clifton defeats Newton-Lenape Valley
Ryan Kratz scored a hat trick as Clifton’s quick strike offense dominated in a 9-3 win over Newton-Lenape Valley, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Newton-Lenape Valley (1-3) took a 2-0 lead to start the game on a power play goal by Justin Zappe and an even strength goal from Brayden Dabrowski.
Montclair Immaculate girls basketball coach suspended after lopsided score in opener
Montclair Immaculate coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship. “We want to reiterate that what occurred on Thursday evening...
Boy, 15, is stabbed to death in Union City
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Union City Tuesday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. The fatal stabbing occurred in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue near a church and a public school, in the northern end of the city, officials said. The...
Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say
A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0