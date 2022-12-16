Shawn Lyght had 14 points and seven assists as Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Notre Dame (CT), 76-58, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for a Seton Hall Prep (3-0) team, which hit 11 on the day and used a 22-9 second quarter to break the game open. Ethan Maynard added 13 points with five rebounds and four assists, Darrius Phillips had eight points with 10 rebounds and four assists, and Jayden Harrington scored nine points.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO