Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Hidalgo sets the tone for No. 6 Paul VI over Cherokee - Girls basketball photos
Hannah Hidalgo’s 21 points, eight steals and five assists fueled Paul VI, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 60-35 victory over Cherokee in Haddonfield. Eva Andrews scored 15 points for Paul VI (2-1), which opened the game on a 17-0 run to quickly put it out of reach. Shariah Baynes added 10 points, six steals and five assists in the win.
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate over Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Tavian Pullock made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds as Montclair Immaculate, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 75-67, in Montclair. Montclair Immaculate (3-0) raced out to a 25-12 first quester lead and connected on 14 3-pointers in the...
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Goodall scored a game-high 19 points to lead Toms River East to a 55-36 victory over Southern in Manahawkin. Toms River East (2-0) got 13 points from Yana Shupak as it built an early lead and was able to hang on using strong play on both ends of the floor.
Wrestling: Connolly 3rd-period pin at 285 gives Jefferson 36-35 win over Newton
It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.
Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kratz nets hat trick as Clifton defeats Newton-Lenape Valley
Ryan Kratz scored a hat trick as Clifton’s quick strike offense dominated in a 9-3 win over Newton-Lenape Valley, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Newton-Lenape Valley (1-3) took a 2-0 lead to start the game on a power play goal by Justin Zappe and an even strength goal from Brayden Dabrowski.
Boys Basketball: Koudou drops 27 and 22 to lead West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab
Jesus Koudou dropped a 27 point, 22 rebound double-double performance to power West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab 62-47 for its first win of the season, in Newark. West Caldwell Tech (1-2) dominated the first half and opened up a 36-21 halftime lead. The two teams tied each scored 26 points in the second half and Newark Lab (0-3) couldn’t get any sort of rally going to chip into the deficit.
