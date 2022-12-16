Read full article on original website
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap
Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap
Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton
Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
National Signing Day, 2022: N.J. football signees for D2, D3 schools
Hundreds of high school football players will make their dreams come true when they make their commitments to play Division-I college football official on National Signing Day. But they aren’t the only ones participating in this week’s festivities. Several more talented players are making their commitments to play...
National Signing Day, 2022: A list of N.J. football players accepting PWO offers
Not everyone’s path to the college football gridiron is the same. Some get full rides, some get partial scholarships, and others take the hard route as a PWO. What’s a PWO you might ask? It’s short for preferred walk-on – the kids given a spot with a program with the hope to work their way to scholarship status.
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more
The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
Jets-Jaguars weather forecast: Soaking rain, wind for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium
The weather forecast is not looking good for Thursday night when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to kick off Week 16 in the NFL. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
N.J. weather: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze
New Jersey has a few days of wild weather ahead starting Thursday will include up to 3 inches of rain, winds gusts of up to 50 mph, coastal flooding and then wind chills that plummet to around zero for Christmas weekend. While Wednesday will be uneventful with dry conditions, light...
Jets’ Zach Wilson looked to pair of Hall of Famers for help after being benched
Zach Wilson has been given another chance to prove himself to the New York Jets. The quarterback was benched after a disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old had completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and then didn’t take any responsibility for the 10-3 loss in the post-game press conference.
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
