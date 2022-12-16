ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap

Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap

Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton

Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
ROSELLE, NJ
National Signing Day, 2022: N.J. football signees for D2, D3 schools

Hundreds of high school football players will make their dreams come true when they make their commitments to play Division-I college football official on National Signing Day. But they aren’t the only ones participating in this week’s festivities. Several more talented players are making their commitments to play...
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more

The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Jets’ Zach Wilson looked to pair of Hall of Famers for help after being benched

Zach Wilson has been given another chance to prove himself to the New York Jets. The quarterback was benched after a disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old had completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and then didn’t take any responsibility for the 10-3 loss in the post-game press conference.
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat

UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
