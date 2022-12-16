Read full article on original website
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 4
Long Beach Poly at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m. Lakewood vs. Millikan, 6:20 p.m. *Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results to Tyler@The562.org. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 5
After five weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — This week’s...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Girls’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Wilson, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Moore League boys’ soccer game tonight at 5:15pm When Wilson visits Millikan. Click here for our preview of tonight’s game. STANDINGS: Here's our weekly check-in...
Boys’ Soccer: Sergio Flores Scores Late Winner For Millikan
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Elite athletes talk...
Long Beach Poly’s Stephen Barbee Named Chargers, Rams Coach of the Year
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly football...
Girls’ Basketball: Lakewood Earns Key Road Win Over Wilson
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The dynamic duo for Lakewood girls’ basketball came through on Monday night as the Lancers secured a 53-36 road win...
Basketball: Wilson Boys Win Nail-Biter Against Lakewood
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Heading into the second week of the Moore League boys’ basketball season, eyes were keened on the Lakewood-Wilson Monday night...
