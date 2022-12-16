Read full article on original website
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Bound Brook over Warren Hills - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers turned in a huge performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds during Bound Brook’s 70-65 win over Warren Hills in Bound Brook. With the score tied at 18 entering the second quarter, Bound Brook (2-0) outscored Warren Hills 20-10 heading into the break. Jackson Morrison finished with 21 points and seven rebounds as Jarred Wooden dished out 10 assists.
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate over Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Tavian Pullock made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds as Montclair Immaculate, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 75-67, in Montclair. Montclair Immaculate (3-0) raced out to a 25-12 first quester lead and connected on 14 3-pointers in the...
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Shana Desir posted 11 points and six rebounds to lead Columbia to a 35-22 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Columbia (2-2) outscored MSD 13-1 in the third quarter. Bella Galatt added on eight points, six rebounds and two steals to the win. Mia Baron led MSD (0-4) with...
Boys Basketball: Westwood defeats Cliffside Park for first win of the year
Jaeden James and Robbie Carcich combined for 39 points as Westwood grabbed its first win of the year by defeating Cliffside Park 54-34, in Cliffside Park. James scored 21 points in what is now a career high for the junior. Carcich scored 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap
Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap
Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap
Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
No. 9 Ramapo boys basketball ready to chase state championship (PHOTOS)
It’s only December, and there’s a lot of basketball left to play this year, but you wouldn’t know it by the way Ramapo closed out a 71-59 victory on the road over Teaneck on Tuesday night. The Raiders have high expectations for themselves this winter and they...
