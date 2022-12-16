ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Park, NJ

Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap

Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2.
HALEDON, NJ
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Sofia Squizziato's 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,
WARREN, NJ
Bound Brook over Warren Hills - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers turned in a huge performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds during Bound Brook’s 70-65 win over Warren Hills in Bound Brook. With the score tied at 18 entering the second quarter, Bound Brook (2-0) outscored Warren Hills 20-10 heading into the break. Jackson Morrison finished with 21 points and seven rebounds as Jarred Wooden dished out 10 assists.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

Shana Desir posted 11 points and six rebounds to lead Columbia to a 35-22 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Columbia (2-2) outscored MSD 13-1 in the third quarter. Bella Galatt added on eight points, six rebounds and two steals to the win. Mia Baron led MSD (0-4) with
CALDWELL, NJ
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap

Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2).
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown's 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2).
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap

Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
