ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap

Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial over Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

Josh Michigan netted 30 points to lead Brick Memorial in a 54-47 win over Toms River North, in Toms River. Jeremiah Crispin added on six points and 12 rebounds for Brick Memorial (2-0). Jeremiah Pruitt and Delani Hyde scored eight points each for the Mariners (2-1). The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Connolly 3rd-period pin at 285 gives Jefferson 36-35 win over Newton

It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Koudou drops 27 and 22 to lead West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab

Jesus Koudou dropped a 27 point, 22 rebound double-double performance to power West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab 62-47 for its first win of the season, in Newark. West Caldwell Tech (1-2) dominated the first half and opened up a 36-21 halftime lead. The two teams tied each scored 26 points in the second half and Newark Lab (0-3) couldn’t get any sort of rally going to chip into the deficit.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy