Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO