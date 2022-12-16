ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap

Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

Shana Desir posted 11 points and six rebounds to lead Columbia to a 35-22 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Columbia (2-2) outscored MSD 13-1 in the third quarter. Bella Galatt added on eight points, six rebounds and two steals to the win. Mia Baron led MSD (0-4) with...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap

Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Shawnee over Camden Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott and Avery Kessler scored 16 points each as Shawnee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, held on for a 50-44 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Kessler added six rebounds and four assists as well. Shawnee (3-1) used a balanced offensive attack to gain control. Nicole Miller added 11 points in the victory.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy