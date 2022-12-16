Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: Kratz nets hat trick as Clifton defeats Newton-Lenape Valley
Ryan Kratz scored a hat trick as Clifton’s quick strike offense dominated in a 9-3 win over Newton-Lenape Valley, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Newton-Lenape Valley (1-3) took a 2-0 lead to start the game on a power play goal by Justin Zappe and an even strength goal from Brayden Dabrowski.
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap
Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap
Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap
Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
Middlesex over Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Sophomore Jessica Devine drained four 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 27 points to lift Middlesex to a 67-47 victory over Iselin Kennedy in Middlesex. Devine also handed out eight assists and had five steals for Middlesex, which built a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it to double digits after the break.
Bound Brook over Warren Hills - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers turned in a huge performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds during Bound Brook’s 70-65 win over Warren Hills in Bound Brook. With the score tied at 18 entering the second quarter, Bound Brook (2-0) outscored Warren Hills 20-10 heading into the break. Jackson Morrison finished with 21 points and seven rebounds as Jarred Wooden dished out 10 assists.
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Boys Basketball: Westwood defeats Cliffside Park for first win of the year
Jaeden James and Robbie Carcich combined for 39 points as Westwood grabbed its first win of the year by defeating Cliffside Park 54-34, in Cliffside Park. James scored 21 points in what is now a career high for the junior. Carcich scored 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
No. 9 Ramapo boys basketball ready to chase state championship (PHOTOS)
It’s only December, and there’s a lot of basketball left to play this year, but you wouldn’t know it by the way Ramapo closed out a 71-59 victory on the road over Teaneck on Tuesday night. The Raiders have high expectations for themselves this winter and they...
Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Goodall scored a game-high 19 points to lead Toms River East to a 55-36 victory over Southern in Manahawkin. Toms River East (2-0) got 13 points from Yana Shupak as it built an early lead and was able to hang on using strong play on both ends of the floor.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap
Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
No. 15 Shawnee over Camden Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Nia Scott and Avery Kessler scored 16 points each as Shawnee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, held on for a 50-44 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Kessler added six rebounds and four assists as well. Shawnee (3-1) used a balanced offensive attack to gain control. Nicole Miller added 11 points in the victory.
