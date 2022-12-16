A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO