Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Related
Williamstown defeats Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Alivia Mauz recorded 30 points, 10 steals, and five assists as Williamstown rolled past Kingsway 68-40 in Woolwich Township. Iriona Gravley also posted a double-double for Williamstown (2-0) with 12 point and 12 rebounds. Kingsway fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap
Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Pennsville defeats Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Bass led all scorers with 16 points for Pennsville in its 51-22 win over Overbrook in Pennsville. Pennsville (1-1) jumped ahead early with a 20-point lead at halftime before outscoring Overbrook 23-14 in the second half. Pennsville also played strong defense as it held Overbrook (0-2) to single digits each quarter.
Old Bridge over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker’s 15 points and five steals lifted Old Bridge to a 52-43 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Abigail Jazmin had 10 points with five rebounds for Old Bridge (2-1), which used a 13-5 second quarter run to take a 25-14 lead into halftime. Zainab Soomro scored nine points and Haylee Blackman added eight.
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap
Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Girls Basketball: Big second half propels Washington Township to win over Gloucester Tech
Washington Township managed to stay undefeated after outpacing Gloucester Tech in the second half on its way to a 44-29 win, in Sewell. Washington Township (3-0) led by just a single point at halftime, but went on a 13-6 run in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton
Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
National Signing Day, 2022: N.J. football signees for D2, D3 schools
Hundreds of high school football players will make their dreams come true when they make their commitments to play Division-I college football official on National Signing Day. But they aren’t the only ones participating in this week’s festivities. Several more talented players are making their commitments to play...
National Signing Day, 2022: Where are N.J. D1 football players signing to play?
The first of the two football National Signing Days are here. The early period lasts from today until Friday, December 23. The next opportunity for any uncommitted Division-I football player to sign a letter of intent then becomes February 1, and they would have until April 1 to sign it.
National Signing Day, 2022: A list of N.J. football players accepting PWO offers
Not everyone’s path to the college football gridiron is the same. Some get full rides, some get partial scholarships, and others take the hard route as a PWO. What’s a PWO you might ask? It’s short for preferred walk-on – the kids given a spot with a program with the hope to work their way to scholarship status.
College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve
A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more
The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
Jets’ Zach Wilson looked to pair of Hall of Famers for help after being benched
Zach Wilson has been given another chance to prove himself to the New York Jets. The quarterback was benched after a disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old had completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and then didn’t take any responsibility for the 10-3 loss in the post-game press conference.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0