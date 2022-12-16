ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NJ

Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap

DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
4 families displaced after blaze guts four condos

A three-alarm fire destroyed four units at the Sheffield Mews Condominium Complex on Dancaster Court in Sayreville Sunday afternoon. The blaze may have been started by a gas line issue, police said. About 60 firefighters from the four Sayreville fire companies, in addition to firefighters from neighboring Iselin, Hopelawn, Perth...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
VINELAND, NJ
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
