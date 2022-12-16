Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Blake Bialecki scored 14 points in Woodstown’s 61-37 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Zach Betsill had 13 points and MJ Hall added 12 for Woodstown (2-0), which opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter run and never looked back. Quinn Cardona scored 13 points for Schalick (0-2). The...
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Hidalgo sets the tone for No. 6 Paul VI over Cherokee - Girls basketball photos
Hannah Hidalgo’s 21 points, eight steals and five assists fueled Paul VI, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 60-35 victory over Cherokee in Haddonfield. Eva Andrews scored 15 points for Paul VI (2-1), which opened the game on a 17-0 run to quickly put it out of reach. Shariah Baynes added 10 points, six steals and five assists in the win.
Toms River East over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Abigail Goodall scored a game-high 19 points to lead Toms River East to a 55-36 victory over Southern in Manahawkin. Toms River East (2-0) got 13 points from Yana Shupak as it built an early lead and was able to hang on using strong play on both ends of the floor.
Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
4 families displaced after blaze guts four condos
A three-alarm fire destroyed four units at the Sheffield Mews Condominium Complex on Dancaster Court in Sayreville Sunday afternoon. The blaze may have been started by a gas line issue, police said. About 60 firefighters from the four Sayreville fire companies, in addition to firefighters from neighboring Iselin, Hopelawn, Perth...
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN’s Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. “It’s going around,” he said. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
SEPTA bus hit by gunfire in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
