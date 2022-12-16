ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023

AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
Fightful

Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice

Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Fightful

Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Fightful

Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me

Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Fightful

More On Miro's AEW Absence

Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
Fightful

Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Fightful

New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
Fightful

Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline

One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy