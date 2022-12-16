Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023
AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
Molly Holly On Potentially Competing In 2023 Royal Rumble: I Told WWE That I'd Need Some Notice
Molly Holly comments on potentially competing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Molly had a memorable run with WWE from 2000-2005. Since then, she has made sporadic appearances, and the former WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. She subsequently returned to the company as a producer. Molly has also been in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches, including the 2022 edition.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
AEW Winter is Coming Review, John Cena Returns, & More (Tag Talk #25)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) dive into a ton of tag team news including a review of AEW Winter is Coming, FTR v. the Briscoes III, and the return of John Cena to WWE.
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder. As previously announced, Starkz will compete at the MLW Fusion taping at the 2300 Arena on January 7. In an update, MLW announced that Starks will face Kayla Kassidy at the show. Starkz is coming off her first tour...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Jay White: I'm A Highly Wanted Man, All Eyes And Targets Are On Me
Jay White loves being at the top of the wrestling mountain. When you're a champion in the world of pro wrestling, there are often many people that will have eyes (and ears) on you at all times. The same can be said for Jay White, who's the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
Anthony Davis Injured, SGA Game Winner, Cher's Dating DMs | FMC
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) discuss the latest Anthony Davis injury, SGA hitting another game-winner, and more in the NBA. Plus, we review the latest episode of The Challenge and Cher Delaware (@cherdelaware) joins us to check in on her dating profile.
Athena, Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, More Set For Action On 12/19 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the December 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi...
Willow Nightingale Says 'Hey, RJ City,' Ethan Page Goes Toy Hunting With Johnny Gargano | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Willow Nightingale sits across from RJ City as he tries to uncover the truth behind her smile. - On the latest Ethan Page Toy Hunt Vlog, many wrestlers are featured including...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
More On Miro's AEW Absence
Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill, More Set For Action On 12/20 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis. TBS Championship Eliminator Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Dream Girl Ellie. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven. Kip Sabian...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline
One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
