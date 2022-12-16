Sean Givens recorded 22 points, and seven boards as Immaculata jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to an 80-73 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Immaculata led 42-22 at halftime after outscoring Ridge 26-11 in the second quarter. Ridge would narrow the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, but Immaculata would hang on for the victory.

RIDGE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO