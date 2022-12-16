ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

NJ.com

Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap

Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield over Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Jason Marasciulo scored 16 points to lead the way for Ridgefield as it defeated Bogota 51-35 in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (2-1) led 23-14 at the half after a 15-7 run in the second quarter and outscored Bogota 28-21 in the second half. Sebastian Botero also had 12 points with Nick Pollata...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Hot start helps Immaculata outlast Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Sean Givens recorded 22 points, and seven boards as Immaculata jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to an 80-73 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Immaculata led 42-22 at halftime after outscoring Ridge 26-11 in the second quarter. Ridge would narrow the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, but Immaculata would hang on for the victory.
RIDGE, NY
NJ.com

Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap

Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Koudou drops 27 and 22 to lead West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab

Jesus Koudou dropped a 27 point, 22 rebound double-double performance to power West Caldwell Tech past Newark Lab 62-47 for its first win of the season, in Newark. West Caldwell Tech (1-2) dominated the first half and opened up a 36-21 halftime lead. The two teams tied each scored 26 points in the second half and Newark Lab (0-3) couldn’t get any sort of rally going to chip into the deficit.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Chris Vlahos scored a game-high 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a victory at home over Allentown, 59-42. Donovan Cottrell made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Jake Croce added 10 points with a pair of made 3s for Notre Dame, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Roselle rolls to win over Dayton

Roselle had four different players score in double figures as it cruised to a 76-60 win over Dayton, in Springfield. Roselle (4-0) built up a 28 point lead throughout the first half and took it into halftime. Dayton (0-3) did manage to outscore Roselle by 12 points in the second half, but also couldn’t shut down Roselle offensively and never threatened a comeback.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Connolly 3rd-period pin at 285 gives Jefferson 36-35 win over Newton

It came down to the last bout – and the final two minutes. Only 25 seconds into that 285-pound third period, junior Timmy Connolly stuck Newton senior Danny Barry on his back, pinned him, then pointed at the scoreboard to the Braves’ student section. Jefferson had secured a 36-35 win in Newton in about as entertaining and heart-pumping a December dual as you’ll see.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

