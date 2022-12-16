Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO