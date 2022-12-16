Read full article on original website
Watchung Hills over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Sofia Squizziato’s 14 points and six rebounds lifted Watchung Hills to a 46-44 victory over Ridge in Warren. Giana Lobozzo and Julia Puglisi scored 11 points apiece for Watchung Hills (2-1), which closed the game with an 11-5 fourth quarter run. For Ridge (0-2) Nancy Puthenpurayil had 12 points,...
Orange defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Despite 11 points from Jacob Javier, Orange came away with a 40-37 victory against Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge. Zach Berner also added 10 points for Glen Ridge (0-3) while JD Pine and Jake Felty had eight. Orange improved to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Wilson’s 28 lifts Irvington past Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson’s 28 points and four steals fueled Irvington to a 55-43 victory over Newark Collegiate in Irvington. Dynasia Williams drained five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds for Irvington (2-0), which raced out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Newark Collegiate falls to 2-1. The...
Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Boys Basketball recap
Nick Losch had five points in the final minute for Hillsborough, including the go-ahead floater with 12 seconds left, in its 52-49 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Ben Spitzer led the team with 14 points. Hillsborough trailed by six with 1:10 remaining. Zion Harris chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Matthew Scerbo Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for Phillipsburg.
Voorhees over Warren Hills - Girls Basketball recap
Maansi Patel scored all of her team-best nine points on three-pointers for Voorhees in its 35-34 win over Warren Hills in Washington Township. Voorhees outscored Warren Hills 13-2 in the second quarter. Jaelyn Morris led the way for Warren Hills with 14 points and seven rebounds. The N.J. High School...
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate over Newark East Side - Boys basketball recap
Tavian Pullock made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds as Montclair Immaculate, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark East Side, 75-67, in Montclair. Montclair Immaculate (3-0) raced out to a 25-12 first quester lead and connected on 14 3-pointers in the...
Delaware Valley over South Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap
Justin Kolpan knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Delaware Valley outlasted South Hunterdon 79-74 in overtime in Alexandria. The hosts used a 12-7 run in the extra period to finally pull away in a game that went back and forth all night. Francis...
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Shana Desir posted 11 points and six rebounds to lead Columbia to a 35-22 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Columbia (2-2) outscored MSD 13-1 in the third quarter. Bella Galatt added on eight points, six rebounds and two steals to the win. Mia Baron led MSD (0-4) with...
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
Glen Rock over Hawthorne - Boys Basketball recap
Mason Mangione was on fire from deep with four three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Glen Rock in its 45-37 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Glen Rock outscored Hawthorne 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points after three quarters. Ryan McFarlane had 13 points for Hawthorne.
No. 4 Montclair Immaculate over No. 16 University - Girls basketball recap
Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, used a strong second half to break open a tight game and defeat No. 16 University 58-34 in Newark. The visitors led by just two at the break but took command by outscoring University 26-11 in the third quarter. Montclair Immaculate then closed the game on an 8-1 run in the final period to improve to 4-0.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in West Windsor-Plainsboro South’s 60-53 victory over Robbinsville in Princeton Junction. J-Hova Bradley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-1) and Quintis Crosland added eight points, eight rebounds and...
Lodi over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio netted 15 points to lead Lodi to a 50-44 win over Manchester Regional, in Haledon. Lodi (2-1) led 27-20 at the half. Ermal Kuci added on 12 points to the win. Manchester Regional fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Ocean Township holds off Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Ron Richardson scored 15 points as Ocean Township withstood a late rally to defeat Donovan Catholic, 52-50, in Toms River. Zayier Dean and Keith Allen had 11 points apiece for Ocean Township (2-1), which led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Brian Farrell scored 18 points for Donovan Catholic (0-2)...
Hightstown over Hopewell Valley - Boys basketball recap
Keenan Reiss posted 28 points to lead Hightstown to a 49-36 win over Hopewell Valley in Hightstown. Hightstown (3-0) outscored Hopewell Valley 24-11 in the second half. Robert Eaves added on 14 points to the win. Jake Sanderson scored for Hopewell Valley (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Bound Brook over Warren Hills - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers turned in a huge performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds during Bound Brook’s 70-65 win over Warren Hills in Bound Brook. With the score tied at 18 entering the second quarter, Bound Brook (2-0) outscored Warren Hills 20-10 heading into the break. Jackson Morrison finished with 21 points and seven rebounds as Jarred Wooden dished out 10 assists.
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Megan Sias scored 14 points to lead Toms River North to a victory on the road over Brick Memorial, 40-27. Arliana Torres added 13 points while Julia Grodzicki chipped in six for Toms River North (1-1), which led by five after one before expanding the lead with an 8-2 second quarter.
Hart, Speights shoot Roselle Park to OT win over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine Hart and Jaiven Speights combined to make nine 3-pointers in Roselle Park’s 64-62 overtime victory over Johnson in Clark. Hart, a senior, made five 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 27 points, while Speights, a senior, made four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance for Roselle Park (2-1). Thomas...
Boys Basketball: Bayonne defeats North Bergen in back and forth battle
Bayonne was able to withstand a third quarter rally from North Bergen and picked up a 57-49 win, in North Bergen. After a tightly contested first quarter Bayonne (3-1) went on a 17-8 second quarter run and managed to take a ten-point, 24-14 lead into halftime. North Bergen (3-1) though...
