Montclair Immaculate, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, used a strong second half to break open a tight game and defeat No. 16 University 58-34 in Newark. The visitors led by just two at the break but took command by outscoring University 26-11 in the third quarter. Montclair Immaculate then closed the game on an 8-1 run in the final period to improve to 4-0.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO