ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsiDj_0jkYT6WA00

SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow.

They’re about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an undetermined amount of time due to a broken bone in his hand.

“Just add it to the night,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Seattle losing 21-13 to San Francisco on Thursday night was bad enough. It was the fourth loss in five games for Seattle (7-7) and clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. It was the second time in four seasons that San Francisco wrapped up the division on the Seahawks’ home field.

But the news afterward was a gut punch. Lockett got hurt on Seattle’s final possession. Lockett was hit hard and appeared to fall awkwardly on an incomplete pass with 3:47 remaining.

“Index finger, right in here, you know. It’s legit and all that,” Carroll said. “We got to figure out what’s the right way to go. I can’t even fathom that, playing without Tyler.”

Carroll did not identify which hand was hurt. He said all options are being discussed about how to treat the injury, including surgery.

Lockett is not expected to be available for next Saturday’s game at Kansas City but told Carroll he hopes to return for Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Lockett had seven catches for 68 yards, but his streak of six straight games with a touchdown catch came to an end.

“He’s not in tremendous pain. Just got a broken hand. No need to feel sorry for him,” Carroll said. “But he’s such a magnificent football player and a member of a team and member of a community in our area and fans. We’re going to miss the heck out of him, whatever he misses.”

Seattle also lost defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a knee injury in the first quarter. Carroll said it was an ACL injury.

But Lockett’s injury was the capper to a night when Seattle was overpowered by its division rival. San Francisco controlled nearly every facet, even as the Seahawks showed moderate improvement in their run game and run defense after struggling badly in both areas of late.

Still, it was also another example of the gap between where Seattle is and where it needs to be to compete with a playoff team like 49ers.

“Now is not the time to separate and I don’t see that happening for this team,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “Really just locking in together. We got to make the most of these three games.”

Smith was among the most frustrated players on Seattle’s sideline as the night progressed and moving the ball on offense remained a struggle.

Seattle scored its first offensive points in two games against the 49ers midway through the second quarter on Jason Myers’ 38-yard field goal. Seattle’s only points in the first matchup in Week 2 came on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

But the Seahawks followed with a pair of critical mistakes. Quandre Diggs dropped a potential interception that would have given Seattle the ball on San Francisco’s side of the field. And Travis Homer fumbled on a big hit by Dre Greenlaw at the Seattle 41 with 1:08 left in the second quarter. The fumble was returned 35 yards by Charvarius Ward, and Christian McCaffrey scored to give the 49ers a 14-3 lead.

“That’s a big momentum shift, though. ... It’s on me. I dropped it,” Diggs said.

Seattle still has a path to the postseason but the road doesn’t get easier with a trip to Kansas City next week. The Seahawks play their last two games at home.

“Here’s the thing, we have no other option other than to go out there and get these W’s,” Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris said. “I mean, our goals are still in front of us. Obviously, we made it a little bit harder.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “ The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. No cause of death was given. His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Asked if Chubb will play against the Saints (5-9), Stefanski said: “Hope so.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy