Related
IGN
Disney Plus Annual Subscription: The Perfect Last-Minute Gift With No Ads
Time is running out for ordering physical gifts online. You might be able to get something delivered from Amazon, but realistically, you can't. It's just not happening. You could try your luck at an actual retail location, but why put yourself through the torment and trouble? Instead, get a solid gift that lasts the whole year by way of a Disney+ annual gift subscription.
IGN
Top Ten Call of Duty Campaigns
So which Call of Duty games have the greatest campaigns? IGN’s keenest and crustiest Call of Duty fans combined to carve out a list of our favourite single-player stories, plucked from all throughout the series’ two-decade history. Here are our top 10 Call of Duty campaigns.
IGN
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
IGN
Returning Player/Alt Levelling
New World's Brimstone Sands update adds new missions, expeditions, and an entirely new zone. This page will provide useful for players returning, adventuring throughout Aeternum for the first time, the servers to join, and more. Returning Player. If you have decided to create an all-new character or adventure back to...
IGN
Nidavellir Beach - Mystic Gateway 1
Mystic Gateways are portals in a fast travel system that allow you to explore the Nine Realms by traveling between all of the Mystic Gateways you've discovered during your playthrough. There are 38 Mystic Gateways scattered throughout the Nine Realms and they look like collapsed stone archways.
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
Marvel Midnight Suns 16 Tips for New Players
Marvel Midnight Suns may be new for some players, but don't worry. We've collected 16 tips for new Marvel Midnight Suns players. These Marvel Midnight Suns beginner tips will hopefully be helpful, and maybe even show something you've missed.
IGN
Claim a Coupon on LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser Set
LEGOs are awesome, and licensed sets can be particularly excellent. As it stands, some of the best LEGO sets are from the Star Wars universe, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. Season 2 of The Mandalorian had some incredible setpieces, and the scene aboard the...
IGN
Risk of Rain Returns - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the cool animated announcement trailer for Risk of Rain Returns, an upcoming remake of the roguelike classic Risk of Rain. Risk of Rain Returns features enhanced visuals, an updated codebase, new and enhanced Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, monsters, and a brand-new game mode. Risk of Rain Returns...
IGN
Genius Invokation's Mechanics - A Beginner's Guide to Genshin Impact's TCG
Genius Invokation is Genshin Impact's own trading card game, uitilizing a similar elemental reaction system to defeat enemies to the main game. Rather than focusing on reflexes, this game focuses more heavily on strategy. The purpose of this guide is to offer some tips and tricks for any newcomer to pick up and score some wins in this exciting new way to play Genshin Impact.
IGN
Walkthrough
Welcome to the IGN Walkthrough for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. Covering both 2007 original and the Reunion remaster. This page will be the hub for the PSP version's walkthrough alongside the Reunion walkthrough with added Boss and Puzzle pages for Reunion.
IGN
Things to Do First
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer the most open world in a Pokemon game so far. There are a few critical things to consider doing early in order to give you and your team the best start possible, though. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the game.)
IGN
The Best Last Minute Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: Sony Shares In-Depth Details About Design, Features, and Battery Life
Sony announced its premium wireless controller DualSense Edge for the PlayStation 5 back in August 2022. Now, months later, the company has shared in-depth information about the controller. As part of the latest post on the PlayStation Blog, the company shared details around the design, battery backup, and other features like function buttons and more.
IGN
Quick Sign Casting
The Witcher 3 boasts one of the most intricate combat mechanics in the genre, and as part of the Next-Gen Update, CD Projekt Red has added a much-needed quality-of-life change to the sign system. Whether you're brand new to the game or are returning for the update, odds are you'll benefit significantly from utilizing the Quick Sign Casting option.
IGN
Deal Alert: The 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller Is $30 Cheaper Than the Nintendo Switch Pro and Nearly As Good
The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch and PC is already very reasonably priced at $49.99. But today, Amazon has knocked another $10 off, bringing it down to $39.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pro 2 controller. The previous best deal was on the older generation SN30 Pro+ model for the same price, but getting this updated controller is definitely the way to go.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
The Witcher 3 Gets PC Hotfix to Address Next-Gen Update's Stability Issues
CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC to address the issues created with the launch of its 4.0 next gen update. Brief patch notes on the game's Steam page state the fix "should improve overall stability and performance" and that CD Projekt Red is still "working on further improving the experience on all platforms".
