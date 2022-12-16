The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch and PC is already very reasonably priced at $49.99. But today, Amazon has knocked another $10 off, bringing it down to $39.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pro 2 controller. The previous best deal was on the older generation SN30 Pro+ model for the same price, but getting this updated controller is definitely the way to go.

19 HOURS AGO