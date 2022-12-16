Read full article on original website
WSET
Late Liberty rally falls short to Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Liberty scored two touchdowns during the final eight minutes of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Flames from tying the game and allowed Toledo to secure a 21-19 bowl game win, Tuesday evening. The Flames entered the game...
WSET
Central Virginia Community College awarded grant funding to support student parents
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) has awarded a grant to Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) to participate in the College Attainment for Parent Students (CAPS) Pilot Project. CVCC is one of five colleges that has been selected to provide support for student...
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
WSET
Liberty fans pumped, players focused on night before Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — One night before the Boca Raton Bowl kicks off for the Liberty Flames, their fans took the Mizner Amphitheater, dwarfing the numbers from Toledo, and showing plenty of support for the team who is going for their fourth straight bowl win. During Monday's last...
WSET
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
WSET
Homestead Creamery recognized for 10th anniversary of development grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's been a decade since Homestead Creamery received a grant that allowed it to expand to meet demand. Now the creamery is being recognized for those ten years. Homestead Creamery received the first-ever Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant award back in 2012. Since...
WSET
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
WSET
Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Lynchburg real estate tax deadline coming up for second installment
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a real estate property owner, the second installment deadline for your taxes is coming up. January 17 is the due date of the second installment of real estate taxes. If you miss the deadline, a 10% penalty will be assessed. If you never...
WSET
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
WSET
Electoral Board addresses concerns over quick Special Election in 24th District
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A special election will be held in just four weeks to fill the vacant Delegate seat in Virginia's 24th District. Virginia's 24th District encompasses Amherst, Augusta, Bath, and Rockbridge Counties. Governor Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced Friday that the special election...
WSET
Ski slopes at Wintergreen officially open for the season
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — The 2022-23 ski season has officially started at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County. The slopes opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and hundreds of skiers lined up for the opening day. “It's great being able to ride. It’s fun to come out here living so...
WSET
Old YWCA building in Danville transforms into the Beauty and Wellness Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A well-known building in the River City got an upgrade. Two families, JoAnn Pyles and Michael, and Ramona Woods, transformed the old YWCA building in Downtown Danville into the Beauty and Wellness Center. Inside, there's a beauty shop, a barbershop, and a nail salon occupying...
WSET
Traffic crash in Madison Heights: Deputies
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Madison Heights caused traffic to use alternate routes. According to deputies, as of 6:39 p.m., the northbound lanes have reopened. Southbound lanes will remain closed for several more hours. Deputies said to please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
