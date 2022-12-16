ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Late Liberty rally falls short to Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19

BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Liberty scored two touchdowns during the final eight minutes of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Flames from tying the game and allowed Toledo to secure a 21-19 bowl game win, Tuesday evening. The Flames entered the game...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Winter Weather to arrive in two waves Thursday and Friday mornings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Enjoy one last quiet day today before a wild ride of weather temperatures comes in starting on Thursday. This afternoon we’ll see another blend of sunshine and clouds, a tiny breeze and overall a faulty nice afternoon. Highs today in the 40s. Clouds will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ski slopes at Wintergreen officially open for the season

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — The 2022-23 ski season has officially started at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County. The slopes opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and hundreds of skiers lined up for the opening day. “It's great being able to ride. It’s fun to come out here living so...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic crash in Madison Heights: Deputies

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Madison Heights caused traffic to use alternate routes. According to deputies, as of 6:39 p.m., the northbound lanes have reopened. Southbound lanes will remain closed for several more hours. Deputies said to please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA

