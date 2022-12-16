CHICAGO − As it turns out, the persona that Jalen Hurts displays to the media, and thus the fans, is how he really is with his teammates. So when Hurts had an awful first half as he did Sunday by throwing two interceptions, or one fewer than he threw in the Eagles' first 13 games, you might expect him to slam down his helmet, or yell some choice curse words, or maybe give a death stare to a wide receiver who might have run the wrong route.

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO