Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett undergoes 'perfect' hand surgery
The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the near future as he recovers from the operation he had on his hand Monday afternoon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the procedure was complete when he addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference. "He had surgery...
Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason
It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball
Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Franco Harris' historic play not only thing that was immaculate; his career was, too| Opinion
Whenever I spoke to Franco Harris, usually just chatting at various media events, he was always friendly, charming and blunt. He'd talk about anything and was usually fairly chill unless one topic came up: the Immaculate Reception. Harris was a fierce defender of the most stunning, wonderful and controversial play...
Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
For the first time in his professional career, New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Thibodeaux's dominant performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 at FedEx Field. In the much-needed 20-12 victory, Thibodeaux recorded 12 tackles...
'They have the best shot to make it all the way to the Super Bowl': Rob Gronkowski on Eagles
Rob Gronkowski believes that the Philadelphia Eagles have solidified themselves as the top team in the NFC.
Jets QB Zach Wilson reached out to Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for advice
Steve Young, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Zach Wilson. Not exactly a foursome you would group together when you think of quarterbacks. But they do all have one thing in common: they've all benched at some point in their careers. Needless to say, the first three players on that list fared...
Las Vegas Raiders escape after lateral goes horribly wrong for New England Patriots
A disastrous mistake cost the New England Patriots in Las Vegas. With one second remaining in regulation and the game all knotted up at 24 apiece, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones handed the football off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the New England 44-yard line in a play seemingly set up to force overtime.
Can the Texans cover against Titans in Week 16?
Prince Grimes likes the odds for the Texans to cover in their Week 16 matchup against the Titans. He explains why.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts played through shoulder injury that now leaves him 'in doubt' vs. Cowboys
CHICAGO − As it turns out, the persona that Jalen Hurts displays to the media, and thus the fans, is how he really is with his teammates. So when Hurts had an awful first half as he did Sunday by throwing two interceptions, or one fewer than he threw in the Eagles' first 13 games, you might expect him to slam down his helmet, or yell some choice curse words, or maybe give a death stare to a wide receiver who might have run the wrong route.
Philadelphia Eagles can handle Jalen Hurts' injury thanks to Urban Meyer's incompetence | Opinion
Urban Meyer didn't coach anywhere in 2022. After being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars following less than a year on the job — a truly gruesome statement that somehow doesn't capture just how bad his 2021 was — Meyer returned to the broadcast booth as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.
Dallas Cowboys prove that they just can’t be trusted in the clutch | Opinion
Let the meltdown at Jacksonville serve as a fresh warning for the legion of rabid followers in Dallas Cowboys Nation who believe through thick and thin. Your team just can’t be trusted. The Cowboys blew a 17-point, second-half lead in falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, dousing a...
Green Bay Packers' dominant victory over Los Angeles Rams keeps playoff hopes alive
GREEN BAY, Wis. — One down. Three more to go. The Green Bay Packers exited their late-season bye with the faintest faith, a small glimmer of hope, that a mildly miraculous sprint to the postseason might be possible. They need a lot of help to get there from the likes of the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Tua Tagovailoa finishes as top vote-getter by fans for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
While the 2023 Pro Bowl Games are still a couple of months away, online fan voting concluded last week, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most votes for any player. Tagovailoa was voted for 306,861 times, over 35,000 times more than Patrick Mahomes, who was the quarterback with...
Is the Patriots' lateral to Chandler Jones the most boneheaded play in NFL history?
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. That was one of the many burning questions we all had about the play that led to the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning game-winning touchdown: In a tie game with only a few seconds left, the New England Patriots decided to run a play instead of taking a knee to go to overtime or attempting a Hail Mary.
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) for a Week 16 Saturday game. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Philadelphia snuck by Chicago...
