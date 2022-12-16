ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marconews.com

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett undergoes 'perfect' hand surgery

The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the near future as he recovers from the operation he had on his hand Monday afternoon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the procedure was complete when he addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference. "He had surgery...
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marconews.com

Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Marconews.com

Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball

Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Marconews.com

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the first time in his professional career, New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Thibodeaux's dominant performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 at FedEx Field. In the much-needed 20-12 victory, Thibodeaux recorded 12 tackles...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marconews.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts played through shoulder injury that now leaves him 'in doubt' vs. Cowboys

CHICAGO − As it turns out, the persona that Jalen Hurts displays to the media, and thus the fans, is how he really is with his teammates. So when Hurts had an awful first half as he did Sunday by throwing two interceptions, or one fewer than he threw in the Eagles' first 13 games, you might expect him to slam down his helmet, or yell some choice curse words, or maybe give a death stare to a wide receiver who might have run the wrong route.
DALLAS, PA
Marconews.com

Dallas Cowboys prove that they just can’t be trusted in the clutch | Opinion

Let the meltdown at Jacksonville serve as a fresh warning for the legion of rabid followers in Dallas Cowboys Nation who believe through thick and thin. Your team just can’t be trusted. The Cowboys blew a 17-point, second-half lead in falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, dousing a...
Marconews.com

Tua Tagovailoa finishes as top vote-getter by fans for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

While the 2023 Pro Bowl Games are still a couple of months away, online fan voting concluded last week, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most votes for any player. Tagovailoa was voted for 306,861 times, over 35,000 times more than Patrick Mahomes, who was the quarterback with...
Marconews.com

Is the Patriots' lateral to Chandler Jones the most boneheaded play in NFL history?

This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. That was one of the many burning questions we all had about the play that led to the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning game-winning touchdown: In a tie game with only a few seconds left, the New England Patriots decided to run a play instead of taking a knee to go to overtime or attempting a Hail Mary.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Marconews.com

First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) for a Week 16 Saturday game. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Philadelphia snuck by Chicago...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy