Eagle Point, OR

KDRV

Jackson County Expo announces 2023 Rogue Music Fest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Expo announced its plans for a summer music festival that will take place June 16-17, 2023. The Expo also announced that country music artist Eric Church will be Friday's headliner. The two-day, two-night festival will include nine artists that will all be announced...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Holiday lights illuminate need for food donations for ACCESS

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Christmas lights show tomorrow intends to illuminate a need to support food demands locally. Jackson County food support service ACCESS says the Annual Greystone Court Holiday Food and Fund Drive holiday light display starts Wednesday, December 21, and continues through Christmas Eve. Together, ACCESS staff and...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR

