Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Jackson County Expo announces 2023 Rogue Music Fest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Expo announced its plans for a summer music festival that will take place June 16-17, 2023. The Expo also announced that country music artist Eric Church will be Friday's headliner. The two-day, two-night festival will include nine artists that will all be announced...
KDRV
Holiday lights illuminate need for food donations for ACCESS
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Christmas lights show tomorrow intends to illuminate a need to support food demands locally. Jackson County food support service ACCESS says the Annual Greystone Court Holiday Food and Fund Drive holiday light display starts Wednesday, December 21, and continues through Christmas Eve. Together, ACCESS staff and...
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
KDRV
CASA of Jackson County partners with Lithia 4Kids and Medford Police Department for Giving Tree Program
MEDFORD -- CASA of Jackson County has partnered with the Medford Police Department and Lithia 4Kids for their Giving Tree Program. Donating new toys, clothes, and gift cards to children who have reunified with their parents or living in foster care during the holiday season. Today gifts will be delivered...
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
KDRV
White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
Comments / 0