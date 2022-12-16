Read full article on original website
Riot Games’ Effective Approach toward VALORANT Smurfs
VALORANT Insights Manager Brian Chang dives into the Riot Games approach towards smurfs and what they did (and are doing) to reduce them. This is part of the VALORANT Systems Health Series, which are deep-dive articles covering a specific topic for more transparency around the Competitive and Social & Player Dynamics. They have since discussed AFKs, Map Diversity, and Voice and Chat Toxicity in the past year. Other topics not yet covered are Gameplay toxicity and Matchmaking fairness, however the latter may be slightly alluded to while discussing smurfing.
Gingerbread Bastion in Overwatch 2 is basically free right now
The Gingerbread Bastion skin in Overwatch 2 is up for purchase at a heavily discounted price. It’s basically free. Overwatch 2 announced on their Twitter account that the Gingerbread Bastion Legendary skin would be on sale at a heavily discounted price. How big of a discount, you ask? Well, it’s basically free. Starting December 20, 2022, […] The post Gingerbread Bastion in Overwatch 2 is basically free right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One Piece Odyssey demo coming out on PS4, PS5, and Xbox
A recent One Piece Odyssey trailer revealed that a demo for the game will come out just a few days before its release date. One Piece Odyssey Demo Release Date: January 10, 2023. The demo comes out on January 10, 2023. The demo will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation...
All Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium Collection: Sword & Shield TCG
With the end of the year upon us, Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield will also culminate its set for one last expansion entitled Crown Zenith, but first, we have Ultra Premium Collections out for purchase. Some Pokemon TCG players look for ways to pimp up their deck to add rare and unique cards to their […] The post All Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium Collection: Sword & Shield TCG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One Piece Odyssey Release Date – Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
Join Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in One Piece Odyssey! Read on to learn more about One Piece Odyssey, its release date, gameplay, and story. One Piece Odyssey will release on January 13, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. Additionally, players will have access to a demo that comes out on January 10, 2023. This demo is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S. There is no news as of now about whether this demo will come out on PC as well. Players who download and play the demo will be able to carry over the demo save files to the full game. If you are interested in the demo, you can check out our article listing the details about the demo.
Christmas Sale ongoing for various video games
Various Christmas and Holiday sales are ongoing for video games this winter, so make sure to grab one or two games for the holidays. Below are some of the best deals you can get right now for video games. Humble Bundle Christmas Sale Humble Bundle is one of the best sites to buy video games. […] The post Christmas Sale ongoing for various video games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster
There was a time when LaMelo Ball’s rookie stock was the toast of the NBA card community. Back then, they hype was over the moon with even base cards fetching insane prices. Now, with the market correcting itself after years of trending up, Ball’s NBA cards have fairly gone unnoticed during the past few months. […] The post LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
