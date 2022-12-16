Join Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in One Piece Odyssey! Read on to learn more about One Piece Odyssey, its release date, gameplay, and story. One Piece Odyssey will release on January 13, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. Additionally, players will have access to a demo that comes out on January 10, 2023. This demo is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S. There is no news as of now about whether this demo will come out on PC as well. Players who download and play the demo will be able to carry over the demo save files to the full game. If you are interested in the demo, you can check out our article listing the details about the demo.

