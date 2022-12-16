Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
San Jose State earns 65-43 victory over Cal Poly
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 15 points in San Jose State's 65-43 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday. Moore shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-4). Myron Amey Jr. scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.
WVNews
Jawara, Earlington lead San Diego to OT win over Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven in the overtime as San Diego beat UC Riverside 92-84 on Tuesday. Jawara shot 8 for 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Toreros (7-6). Earlington added 25 points while shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. recorded 23 points and shot 9 for 20 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
WVNews
San Jose St. 65, Cal Poly 43
CAL POLY (5-6) Koroma 1-4 2-2 4, Stevenson 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 2-11 1-2 5, Pierce 1-5 1-1 3, Taylor 3-11 3-3 9, Franklin 1-3 3-4 6, Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Penn-Johnson 2-2 1-1 5, Prukop 3-7 0-0 7, Jory 0-3 2-2 2, Haller 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 13-15 43.
WVNews
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
WVNews
1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting. Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously...
