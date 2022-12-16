Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. Ovechkin, for a third...
WVNews
Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announces retirement
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announced his retirement from skiing after 16 seasons, saying Wednesday the classic events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel in January will be his last races. “Pushing limits and risk has been my passion in skiing for years. My emotion has often...
Comments / 0