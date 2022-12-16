Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?Evan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
WVNews
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
WASHINGTON (113) Avdija 4-8 6-6 16, Kuzma 10-19 4-6 29, Gafford 5-6 2-6 12, Beal 8-20 11-14 27, Morris 4-10 0-1 9, Gibson 2-2 2-2 6, Kispert 2-5 1-2 6, Barton 2-5 0-0 6, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 26-37 113.
WVNews
Wizards snap losing streak at 10, beat Suns 113-110
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a “non-COVID illness." But Daniel Gafford filled in at center and had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards won for the first time since Nov. 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.
WVNews
Chicago 113, Miami 103
CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 9-14 6-6 24, Williams 2-8 1-2 6, Vucevic 13-17 0-0 29, Caruso 2-2 2-2 7, LaVine 7-13 4-5 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 0-0 1-2 1, Dosunmu 0-0 1-2 1, Dragic 3-7 0-0 8, White 3-10 5-5 14. Totals 40-73 20-24 113.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews
No. 11 Gonzaga 85, Montana 75
MONTANA (6-6) Bannan 8-12 1-1 19, Di.Thomas 4-11 6-6 15, Martin 2-5 2-2 8, Moody 5-15 0-2 13, Whitney 7-10 1-2 15, Nap 1-2 0-1 2, Oke 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 11-16 75.
WVNews
Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
Comments / 0