‘A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On’ Review: An Extraordinary Bond Is Tested in a Deeply Moving Brotherhood Drama

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘300 Trillion – The Debt Trap’ Documentary, From Rudolph Herzog, Acquired by First Hand Films, Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
A new film by Rudolph Herzog entitled “300 Trillion – The Debt Trap,” about the human stories behind world debt, has been acquired by documentary specialists First Hand Films. Herzog, who is the son of Werner Herzog, says he was “stunned” to find that “the world’s debts...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
SFGate
Todd Field on How ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Forever Changed Cinema
This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Though now considered one of the major artistic works of the 20th century, in 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” detonated on-screen — that is to say it bombed.
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Wave Engulfs U.K. Box Office
Disney’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” created a tidal wave at the U.K. and Ireland box office in its opening weekend washing away almost everything in its path. James Cameron’s much-anticipated return to Pandora debuted at No. 1 with a gargantuan £11.1 million ($13.5 million), per numbers released by Comscore. The film’s opening is 68% higher than the three-day total for “Avatar” in 2009, which went on to a lifetime gross of £96.7 million in the territory.
SFGate
Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time: How Many Have You Seen?
For the first time in its more than a century-long history, Variety has selected a list of the 100 best movies of all time, based on input from more than two dozen critics, writers and editors. The choices range from timeless classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to comedies like “The Apartment” and “Bridesmaids” to horror and cult movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Pink Flamingoes,” as well as contemporary titles like “Moonlight” and “Parasite.”
SFGate
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
'Emily in Paris,' 'Yellowstone' and other TV sets you can stay over night
More travelers are booking trips inspired by movies and TV shows.
SFGate
'Wildcat': A vet with PTSD finds healing with help from a baby ocelot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Healing is a tricky business, for people and animals alike. What that looks like is the subject of "Wildcat," a documentary about a young military veteran with PTSD, an orphaned baby ocelot that needs to learn to survive on its own, and a woman, also a trauma survivor, who wants to help them both.
Comments / 0