Children enjoy ‘Story Time with Santa’ at local library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa makes a stop in the Hub City. The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a “Story Time with Santa.”. The event started at 10:30 Tuesday morning. The little ones enjoyed a story, songs, and crafts, and a chance to visit with Mr. Claus. “Being at the...
Events this week in West Tennessee: Dec. 19-25
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults. Monday, December 19. Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt) Kids Holiday Baking Camp (Jackson – through...
Winners of 2022 Light Up Jackson revealed
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several neighborhoods participated in this year’s Light Up Jackson event, and the winners have been announced. Different residents and businesses participated in the competition, seeing who had the most holiday spirit. Many residents in the Wyndchase subdivision started putting up their lights early, and that...
Christmas tree extravaganza begins in Haywood County
STANTON, Tenn. — An annual Christmas tree extravaganza has returned to Haywood County. From December 19 to December 23, you can take a tour through the “Wonderful World of Christmas Trees!”. The tours are being held at the Douglass Community Center at 1037 Douglas Road in Stanton. Group...
Groups work to provide warmth during impending winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Temperatures are dropping and people are in need of resources. Area Relief Ministries has been a stable resource for many in the community in order to stay warm and get the needed essentials to weather the cold. ARM has been able to provide items on a...
Hub City Brewing to host free Christmas party, live music on Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free holiday-themed celebration at one local venue this weekend. Hub City Brewing will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. The event is a chance to deck yourself out in your best ugly sweater and enjoy a...
Madison Co. Democratic Party blesses JACOA with Christmas donation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Democratic Party is continuing a tradition of giving for the holidays. Friday, December 16, members presented the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA) with a Christmas donation. Donated items included toiletries, personal hygiene products, books, and games, all to benefit...
Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One event venue has created a Winter Wonderland. The Opera House Event Hall has transformed its venue by sprinkling in some Christmas magic. Monday through December 21, from noon to 3 p.m., you and your entire family can go to the Opera House and enjoy a variety of games, bingo, hot cocoa, and food.
Upcoming winter weather brings last minute shoppers to stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the final days of the holidays quickly approaching, shoppers are looking for a place to get those last minute gifts. Academy Sports and Outdoors is a store known for their easy shopping ideas for this mother and daughter duo. “We’re in here because we have...
JTA to offer 25 cent rides on Dec. 23 & 24
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is announcing their annual Quarter Ride days. On December 23 and 24, all rides on JTA fixed bus routes will be 25 cents, and 50 cents on The Lift. A press release states no transfers will be given with the 25 cents...
How to prep pets, home and you for winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — We will be facing some of the coldest Christmas temperatures since the 1980s, and they will last several days. Family nurse practitioner, Tiffany Simpson says hypothermia is one of the bigger risks that comes with extreme cold weather. Another big risk is the spread of viral...
Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service. The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service. The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson. “The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what...
VIDEO: Chimney fire claims home in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in east Jackson. The fire occurred at a home on Bryant Street, where a video from viewer Charles Langford shows heavy smoke rolling out of the residence. Our crews arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. as the...
Lofton Wilkes “Bubba” Wateridge
Lofton Wilkes “Bubba” Wateridge, age 79, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. The burial will be private.
Hub City ranks top in nationwide list
JACKSON, Tenn. — A national publication has highlighted the Hub City as being the top in an unexpected area. An article from 24/7 Wall St. states that the Jackson metropolitan area is the fastest growing area in the United States. The article lists and analyzes numbers such as population...
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
Ella Mae Dawson
Funeral service for Ella Mae Dawson, age 72, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Miracle Revival Tabernacle in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Cloverdale Cemetery in Milan, TN. Mrs. Dawson died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation and Family Hour for...
JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming our way in the next few days, and the Jackson Energy Authority is helping you prepare. JEA wants customers to know, the higher you turn your thermostat up, the more gas and electricity you’re going to use, which causes a higher bill.
Joy G. Daniels
Joy Griffin Daniels, age 77, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee,. departed this life Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home. Joy was born February 22, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the. daughter of the late Leon L. Griffin and Louise Sanderlin Griffin. She graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee. and...
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
