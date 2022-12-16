(ABC 6 News) – As many households get ready for Christmas, there are others celebrating a different holiday – Hanukkah. Chabad-Lubavitch of Rochester is the center for Jewish life in Rochester. With Hanukkah in full swing, Chabad is pretty busy during the eight-day “festival of lights.” The holiday commemorates the reclaiming of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem when the Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in second century B.C.E. The holiday falls on a different day every year.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO