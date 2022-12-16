Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
2 taken to hospital after Hwy 52 crash in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Hwy 52 in Rochester on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:00 a.m., a 2019 Toyota Sienna and a 2009 Honda Civic were both traveling northbound on Hwy 52 when they collided at Civic Center Dr. NW.
KAAL-TV
Resources available during the extreme cold
(ABC 6 News) – As the temperatures outside continue to drop, Minnesotans will be cranking up the heat in their homes. But for those without a warm place to call home, they’ll most likely be utilizing the resources available to them in the Med City. Catholic Charities Warming...
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
KAAL-TV
Mason City Municipal Airport prepares for major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re planning to fly this week, you need to be prepared for potential flight delays or cancellations. At the Mason City Municipal Airport, their planes typically fly to Chicago where travelers may be met with layovers. MCW manager David Sims made some recommendations...
KAAL-TV
Area schools close early in anticipation of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed. All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced in 2021 machete attack
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man convicted of assault after injuring 3 women with a machete was sentenced Monday. Omar Maani, 25, was sentenced to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. A jury found Maani guilty in September of three...
KAAL-TV
Burglary attempt of Rochester Best Buy store unsuccessful
(ABC 6 News) – A burglary attempt at the Best Buy store in Rochester on Sunday morning proved to be unsuccessful. According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), at approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday, someone tried to burglarize the Best Buy store, located at 4050 Hwy 52 N in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Celebrating the “Festival of Lights”
(ABC 6 News) -Tuesday, marks the third day of Hanukkah – an eight day celebration of the reclaiming of the holy temple in Jerusalem. The celebration commemorates the Jewish people rising up against their Greek Syrian oppressors in second century BCE. Chabad Lubavitch is the center for Jewish life...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
KAAL-TV
RPD officers spread cheer with cash gifts
(ABC 6 News) – The Christmas spirit is among us and it’s a time of giving and spreading holiday cheer. The Rochester police department is getting into the holiday spirit by holding their own secret Santa. “You want me to give him a ticket, but you don’t want...
voiceofalexandria.com
2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
KAAL-TV
Local organization brings Hanukkah to those “away from home”
(ABC 6 News) – As many households get ready for Christmas, there are others celebrating a different holiday – Hanukkah. Chabad-Lubavitch of Rochester is the center for Jewish life in Rochester. With Hanukkah in full swing, Chabad is pretty busy during the eight-day “festival of lights.” The holiday commemorates the reclaiming of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem when the Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in second century B.C.E. The holiday falls on a different day every year.
tcbmag.com
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week
It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County shares 2023 budget information
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County shared information about the 2023 budget which was approved by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The 2023 budget for Olmsted County and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) combined totals $334,857,008. Of this total, $124,046,580 is funded with county and HRA property taxes of $119,479,427 and $4,567,153 respectively. The remaining $210,810,428 of the budget comes from intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, transportation taxes, bond proceeds, reserves, interest income, and other miscellaneous sources.
KIMT
Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors
BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people. Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
