Allegheny Technologies Incorporated And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Installed Building Products (IBP), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
SuRo Capital Corp., Cohen & Steers Reit And, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), Cohen & Steers Reit and (RNP), Star Gas Partners, L.P. (SGU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) 3.85 -5.17% 126.17% 2022-12-06 03:23:15. 2 Cohen &...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 6.21 0.65% 14.14% 2022-12-10 05:15:07. 2...
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid 9.47% to $2.06 at 15:43 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund, StoneCastle Financial Corp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier...
Kronos Worldwide, One Liberty Properties, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Kronos Worldwide (KRO), One Liberty Properties (OLP), Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFCM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Kronos Worldwide (KRO) 10.30 0.59% 8.01% 2022-12-09 21:23:15. 2 One Liberty Properties (OLP) 23.50 0.43% 7.69%...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 9.9% to $18.42 at 13:45 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
MicroVision Stock Down Momentum With A 16% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell by a staggering 16.96% in 5 sessions from $2.89 at -16.96, to $2.40 at 12:27 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.14% to $10,583.83, after three successive sessions in a row of losses.
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Groupon Stock Slides By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 21.15% in 10 sessions from $7.99 at 2022-12-05, to $6.30 at 16:27 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Groupon’s...
Deutsche Bank Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Deutsche Bank‘s pre-market value is already 4.56% up. Deutsche Bank’s last close was $10.52, 37.01% below its 52-week high of $16.70. The last session, NYSE ended with Deutsche Bank (DB) jumping 0.29% to $10.52. NYSE dropped...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Redfin Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Redfin‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Redfin’s last close was $4.79, 88.44% under its 52-week high of $41.43. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Redfin (RDFN) falling 3.23% to $4.79. NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $10,547.11,...
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 4.56% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.41, 84.9% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canopy Growth (CGC) dropping 7.31% to $2.41. NASDAQ fell...
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
FAT Brands Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 5.08% up. FAT Brands’s last close was $5.90, 50.25% below its 52-week high of $11.86. The last session, NASDAQ finished with FAT Brands (FAT) dropping 2.32% to $5.90. NASDAQ dropped...
