San Francisco, CA

Brock Purdy receives extremely high praise from 49ers coach

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsJ0i_0jkYJ4gQ00
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks for an open receiver against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy has been everything the San Francisco 49ers could have hoped for and more.

Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 draft, and the rookie quarterback has seen playing time recently thanks to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He helped the Niners beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. He was very sharp in a Week 14 win over the Bucs, and he played well again in a Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

After the 49ers beat the Seahawks 21-13, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan complimented Purdy.

“He’s definitely the most poised rookie that I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said of Purdy. “He’s been like that since he’s gotten here. From what I hear about him in college, I think he was very similar. … He’s been great. He’s been poised all week.”

Making matters even more impressive, Purdy was playing through an oblique injury.

Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has now passed for 2 touchdowns in each of the last three games.

Comments / 1

