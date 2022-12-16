Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
MASSIVE MILESTONE
Brett Sutter will skate in his 1,000th AHL tilt tonight. It's been a remarkable journey, and another impressive notch in the Sutter-family belt. To be sure, Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has played a significant amount of hockey in the last 16-plus seasons. When he suits up for career game No. 1,000 in the American Hockey League tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (click for tickets), the Viking, Alta., native will have achieved something that only eight players have achieved … ever.
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 21
* The Flames scored a season-high seven goals, including two in the opening 30 seconds. Only four teams in NHL history have scored two faster goals to begin a game than Calgary did Wednesday. * Streaking players continued their strings of success as Pyotr Kochetkov, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'MORE OF THAT TONIGHT'
What was said this morning ahead of tilt with Sharks. "Obviously we just played each other and and it's fresh in our minds still. You have time to go through their lineup and their players and that kind of stuff, and they probably do the same with us. But as I said, just clean a little bit up and start the game we finished."
NHL
Zub signs 4-year, $18.4 million contract with Senators
Defenseman could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million. The 27-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Zub was signed by the...
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
Giroux having 'a blast' with up-and-coming Senators
34-year-old forward leads Ottawa with 14 goals after playing 15 seasons with Philadelphia. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk were talking the other day about how they didn't have any pictures together, so the Ottawa Senators teammates tried to find one on the Internet. Giroux typed their last names into Google,...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
Comments / 0