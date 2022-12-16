ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Josh

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Erick, who goes by Josh, is a caring and sensitive junior high school student. He has a passion for gaming and loves anything Marvel, especially Iron Man. He's also a huge sci-fi fan and loves to design and build with Legos. Diagnosed at birth with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays with Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Blue Man Group is giving locals and visitors something to cure the holiday blues this holiday season. Additional show times have been added throughout the remainder of December. Perfect for families of all ages, the high-energy production brings the holiday cheer with additional 2...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street's grand menorah lighting commemorates beginning of Hanukkah

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrations kicked off across the nation for the first night of Hanukkah. Here in Las Vegas, Fremont Street hosted a menorah lighting ceremony featuring a 20-foot-tall menorah alongside leaders from the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and performances from the Dancing Dreidels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Happy holidays from Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're still looking for somewhere to enjoy a Christmas meal, Bottiglia is serving up a special prix-fixe menu. Joining us now with more are Brea Moore and executive chef Alessandro Cupuano.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lyft offering ride discounts for Christmas, New Years weekends

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two holiday weekends are fast approaching, and Lyft wants to ensure everyone is safe after spending time with their loved ones. The first discounted Lyft code will come Christmas weekend, starting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 6 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Preparations underway for annual CES convention

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

