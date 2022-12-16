Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with Thunder From Down Under
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer?. Our next guests say tickets to their show are a perfect choice. Joining me now from the Thunder From Down Under, Kurt, Alex, and Shay!
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Josh
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Erick, who goes by Josh, is a caring and sensitive junior high school student. He has a passion for gaming and loves anything Marvel, especially Iron Man. He's also a huge sci-fi fan and loves to design and build with Legos. Diagnosed at birth with...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Blue Man Group is giving locals and visitors something to cure the holiday blues this holiday season. Additional show times have been added throughout the remainder of December. Perfect for families of all ages, the high-energy production brings the holiday cheer with additional 2...
news3lv.com
Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
news3lv.com
Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
news3lv.com
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Dancing Dreidels, Chabad of Southern Nevada celebrate first day of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah for Jewish people around the world. Rabbi Levi Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada joined us to explain the meaning of the holiday and some of the traditions. The Dancing Dreidels also dropped by for a little...
news3lv.com
Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign enters final week in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is putting out the call for donations in the final week before Christmas. The non-profit group is asking for people to give or to volunteer their time ringing for the Red Kettle Campaign. A spokesperson says this year's goal...
news3lv.com
Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
news3lv.com
Need an extra hand? The Boys and Girls Clubs Winter Break Camp is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter break is starting, and if you need an extra hand, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada can help. With schools closing for winter break on Dec. 19, some parents, particularly working parents, are wondering what to do with their children during this time.
news3lv.com
Fremont Street's grand menorah lighting commemorates beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrations kicked off across the nation for the first night of Hanukkah. Here in Las Vegas, Fremont Street hosted a menorah lighting ceremony featuring a 20-foot-tall menorah alongside leaders from the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and performances from the Dancing Dreidels.
news3lv.com
Happy holidays from Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're still looking for somewhere to enjoy a Christmas meal, Bottiglia is serving up a special prix-fixe menu. Joining us now with more are Brea Moore and executive chef Alessandro Cupuano.
news3lv.com
Lyft offering ride discounts for Christmas, New Years weekends
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two holiday weekends are fast approaching, and Lyft wants to ensure everyone is safe after spending time with their loved ones. The first discounted Lyft code will come Christmas weekend, starting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 6 a.m.
news3lv.com
HealthyWomen shares tips on how to age well
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aging smart and aging well -- it's an important initiative for the group HealthyWomen. CEO Beth Battaglino joined us to talk more about the initiative.
news3lv.com
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks last-minute shopping, New Year's Eve events in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are only two weeks left in 2022, and Las Vegas has a lot planned. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down all the happenings.
