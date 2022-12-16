Thunderbirds Roll Past Tigers

Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 54, TIGERS 19

Centralia 1 6 6 6 — 19

Tumwater 18 9 16 11 — 54

Centralia: Wilkerson 13, Cline 2, Babka 2, Ritchey 1, Schofield 1

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 19, Brewer 17, Beebe 6, Gjurasic 4, Woods 3, Sumrok 3, Caldwell 2

The Tumwater girls basketball team never let Centralia get going Thursday, putting the clamps on the Tigers in a 54-19 rout.

“Tonight the girls took a step forward with a few things that can help us go from a good to a great team,” Tumwater coach Nathan Buchheit said. “I was pleased with our leadership and approach as a team tonight.”

Tumwater led 18-1 after a quarter of play, with Kylie Waltermeyer scoring 10 points and Centralia managing just a single Emily Wilkerson free throw.

From there, Centralia scored just six points in each of the successive quarters, not hitting a field goal until the 3:18 mark of the second. Tumwater led 27-7 at halftime, and 43-13 after the third.

Waltermeyer scored 19 points to lead the T-Birds, 15 coming in the first half. Regan Brewer added 17 pints and eight rebounds; she, Waltermeyer, and freshman Rhylee Beebe all had four steals. Beebe also led the T-Birds with 10 rebounds.

Wilkerson had a team-high 13 points for Centralia; no other Tiger scored more than two.

Tumwater (6-0, 4-0 2A EvCo) will play at North Thurston next Monday, while Centralia (1-5, 0-3 2A EvCo) will be in Vancouver to take on Evergreen.