With Daishen Nix ill, TyTy Washington takes advantage of first rotation minutes in Houston

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been the best season for second-year Rockets guard Daishen Nix. In 15 minutes per game as Houston’s backup point guard, Nix is averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.4 turnovers while shooting just 35.3% overall and 37.9% on two-pointers.

In Thursday’s home game versus Miami, Nix was under the weather, according to head coach Stephen Silas. That created an opportunity for rookie guard TyTy Washington, who may have done enough to earn an encore performance with the Rockets.

In 12 reserve minutes, Washington hit 1-of-2 shots while dishing a career-high 5 assists, and he didn’t commit a turnover.

In postgame comments, Silas addressed his performance:

He did a good job. He ran the show. He got to his floater. He made plays for his teammates. Five assists, zero turnovers, that’s pretty good for his first taste. I thought he was a little uncomfortable early, but he settled in and did a good job.

Washington shared his excitement, as well:

It felt good. It felt like a dream come true. I’m just really blessed to be in this position. It was really fun. Unfortunately we didn’t get the job done, and we lost.

“It’s still basketball, at the end of the day,” he concluded.

The Rockets return to action Saturday at home versus Portland. While it is unclear if Nix will be available, it shouldn’t be a shock if Washington at least earns another look.