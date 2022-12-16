Read full article on original website
Ghosts' Rose McIver Resonates Most With Pete's Character And His Optimistic Yet Angry Personality
The CBS sitcom "Ghosts" was one of 2021's surprise hits. Based on the British series of the same name, "Ghosts" follows couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), two New York millennials who renovate an old estate Samantha inherits from a distant relative with the intention of opening a B&B. They soon discover that the house is inhabited by the ghosts of people who've died on the estate grounds over hundreds of years, but only Samantha can see the ghosts, having survived a near-fatal experience when falling down the stairs of the house.
Billie Eilish's Mom Made An Undercover Appearance In An Episode Of The Office
It's honestly amazing how well music sensation Billie Eilish and the hit NBC sitcom "The Office" go together. Eilish is in the ideal demographic for the show's continuing success, to the point where Eilish sampled some dialogue from the TV series for her song "my strange addiction." The sample comes from "The Office" episode "Threat Level Midnight," where a bunch of the characters come together to watch a fictional movie starring their very own Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
Jerry Seinfeld's Mad About You Cameo Fueled Fan Theories Of A Shared Sitcom Universe
During an NBC brainstorming session in 1993, then-promo producer Dan Holm created a catchy new slogan that would come to define the 90s: "Must See TV" (via Esquire). The name stuck, and while the shows that were considered "Must See TV" changed, for most of the 90s, it was whatever aired in the coveted 8 pm — 10 pm ET time slot. "Seinfeld" was part of that slot from 1993 to 1998, and "Mad About You" from 1993 to 1995. "Friends" became a permanent member of the club after first airing at 8:30 pm ET in 1994.
Melissa Joan Hart Has A Negative Take On The Idea Of Reprising Her Role As Sabrina The Teenage Witch
In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart became known as the star of two different teen sitcoms. She played the title characters in both "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nickelodeon was working on a reboot of "Clarissa Explains it All" with Hart returning as Clarissa, now a mother of her own family. However, in 2022, Hart told People that the reboot was no longer happening. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she explained to People. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."
Taylor Sheridan Describes How Lots Of Wine Helped Him Get His 1923 Dream Cast
Since Taylor Sheridan's hit television show debuted, "Yellowstone" has had a slew of impressive actors — including Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley ("American Beauty"). But as "Yellowstone" grew in popularity, so did the caché of the actors affiliated with the franchise. "1883" snagged real-life country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw for its lead roles. However, Sheridan's next step would move on from acclaimed actors to downright icons.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Liz's Death Seems To Hit The Vampire Diaries Fans The Hardest
Fans of "The Vampire Diaries" were no strangers to heartbreak throughout the show's run, which spanned from September 10, 2009 to March 10, 2017. "The Vampire Diaries" centers around the supernatural drama in Mystic Falls, Virginia, and the human teenager, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), and the vampire brothers — Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) — vying for her heart.
Amir Wilson Wants To Share Scenes With James McAvoy On His Dark Materials - Exclusive
As TV shows come to an end, it's difficult not to daydream about all of the storylines that could have been during a series' run. Fans are certainly familiar with this concept, but actors feel this more than anyone — especially when they haven't had a chance to work with all of their co-stars.
South Park Cameos You Forgot Ever Existed
Since August 13, 1997, fans of edgy animated comedy have been able to go on down to South Park and have themselves a time on Wednesday nights. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's irreverent sitcom has logged over 300 episodes across 25 seasons and remains to this day one of Comedy Central's most popular programs. In 2021, Parker and Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, renewing the foul-mouthed juggernaut through at least Season 30 (per NY1).
Justified: City Primeval's Showrunners Were Nervous About Vivian Olyphant Auditioning For The Series
"Justified" is a unique series that can bring a western flavor into modern times. Based on a short story by famed author Elmore Leonard, the series follows U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he returns to the small Kentucky town that he hails from following a controversial shooting while on the job.
1923's Brian Geraghty Claims Nothing Was Held Back In Making The Series - Exclusive
Actor Brian Geraghty is no stranger to big-budget TV shows, having appeared on "Boardwalk Empire," "Chicago P.D.," and "True Blood," among others. Now, he may be part of the biggest series of his career so far by starring in the Taylor Sheridan creation "1923," a spin-off origin story for "Yellowstone" that streams on Paramount+ on Sundays.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Stressed Over The Possibility Of A Fan-Favorite Character Having Cancer
The investigators, researchers, and coworkers of the Behavioral Analysis Unit have had plenty of time to forge long lasting relationships and friendships. Considering that "Criminal Minds" is currently in Season 16, fans of the show have seen plenty of moments that have forged their favorite characters, and can probably fire off an entire list of their favorite scenes involving "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Will LaMontagne Jr. (Josh Stewart), and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), to just name a few favorites. With well over 300 episodes, "Criminal Minds" fans have an entire catalog to draw from.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Stanger Things Actor Dacre Montgomery Managed To Snag Some Billy Memorabilia From Set
"Stranger Things" has a funny way of making fans fall in love with dirtbags, as seen with Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). Introduced in the second season of the hit Netflix series, Billy is Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) unruly stepbrother. While he certainly charms the pants off of almost anyone in Hawkins, Billy initially acts as a threat to the main group of heroes, attacking Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) for getting close to Max and nearly beating Steve (Joe Keery) to death. Later, he winds down on his antagonistic behavior toward the group while working as a lifeguard for Hawkins. Viewers also learn more about his rough background involving his parents' divorce and his father's abusive tendencies.
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Dakota Johnson Almost Had A Prominent Role In Don't Worry Darling
"Don't Worry Darling" may have been one of the most controversial films of 2022. Even before "Spitgate," when a majority of the Internet came to believe that star Harry Styles had spat on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival (via People), there was the whole business about Shia LaBeouf dropping out of the project — or was he fired? Neither LaBeouf nor director Olivia Wilde could seem to agree (via Entertainment Weekly). However, things certainly didn't appear so black and white when LaBeouf shared a video of Wilde apparently begging him not to quit, despite Wilde's earlier assertions that she had fired him to protect his costar Florence Pugh (via Rolling Stone). And, speaking of Pugh, there was a whole separate rumor about her relationship with Wilde. Supposedly, she had never approved of Wilde's on-set romance with Styles, since Pugh was friends with Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis (via W Magazine).
Mark Harmon Is 'Still Very Present' On The NCIS Set, According To Diona Reasonover - Exclusive
It was a tough pill to swallow when Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021 after 19 seasons on the popular show. As supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the veteran actor was a leader both on screen and off, leaving behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten. In fact, "NCIS" co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, says the star is "still very present" on the set, even though he's no longer in front of the cameras.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
Rachel McAdams' Iconic Blonde Hair In Mean Girls Was All Fake
Over the last two decades and counting, Rachel McAdams has proved that she's a true powerhouse of cinema. Whether she portrays femme fatale Irene Adler in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" movies, picks an Academy Award nomination for "Spotlight" (via IMDb), goofs around in Eurovision-themed comedies, or beefs with Ryan Gosling on the set of "The Notebook," she turns in a solid, well-rounded performance.
