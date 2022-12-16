Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Turnover/foul trouble puts Dogs in pound
Dillon Beavers (1-1/3-2) 68 Butte High Bulldogs (0-0/1-2) 43. The Butte High Bulldogs traveled to Dillon for a double header Tuesday evening against the Dillon Beavers. The Bulldogs came out hot on a 9-1 run to start the game. It started with two quick fast break buckets for Hudson Luedtke, and then a tray ball from Casey Merrifield to go up 7-0.
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs fall short to Dillon Beavers
Butte High Bulldogs (1-2) – 36 Dillon Beavers (5-0) – 51 For the second time this season, the Dillon Beavers girls’ basketball team played host to a team from Butte. This time it was the Lady Bulldogs who faced up against Dillon. As we learned from the...
buttesports.com
Lady Maroons let one slip away
Arika Stajcar knocks down a jumper Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. The Butte Central Lady Maroons hosted the Corvalis Blue Devils Tuesday night at the MAC in Butte. They played a much better game tonight showing endless amounts of fight. The Maroons saw great performances from Brooke...
KULR8
Grizzlies QB Daniel Britt Enters the Transfer Portal
In big news regarding the future of the Montana Grizzlies football program, quarterback Daniel Britt is entering the transfer portal. Britt confirmed the decision with SWX's Shaun Rainey on Monday before later making an announcement on Twitter. Britt appeared in five games this past season as a redshirt freshman. He...
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
msuexponent.com
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on the 3000 block of Trout Meadows Saturday afternoon in Bozeman. Officials report smoke was coming from the building. NBC Montana contacted the Bozeman Fire Department and are waiting for a response. This article will be...
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Helena-area public schools remain open during cold snap
Helena Public Schools announced Tuesday that they, East Helena and Montana City will remain open during the cold snap on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
mtpr.org
Butte drug trafficking case leads to the conviction of 18 Montana residents
A years-long, undercover investigation dismantled a Butte drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The investigation led to the conviction of 18 Montana residents. “These cases represent one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes in southwest Montana’s history.”. U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich,...
EPA settles with Red Mtn Truck Lines for Butte MT Fuel Spillage
Released December 19th, 2022 - Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a Clean Water Act (CWA) settlement with Red Mountain Truck Lines, Inc., in which Red Mountain agreed to pay $18,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations after a gas station transfer incident that spilled diesel fuel into Blacktail Creek in Butte in 2021.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
