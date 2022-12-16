The Spoofhounds got the sweep over Platte Valley in a boys/girls doubleheader in Maryville December 10. The girls game was a nail-biter right to the end, as Maryville ended up winning 36 – 34. Neither team was able to grab a substantial lead throughout, and the game could have gone either way right up until the end. Sophomore Ryesen Stiens gave the Spoofhounds the lead with just under 30 seconds left, splashing home a jump-shot. Platte Valley had a chance to send the game into overtime, but ended up falling just short.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO