Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Maryville, Platte Valley battle in doubleheader
The Spoofhounds got the sweep over Platte Valley in a boys/girls doubleheader in Maryville December 10. The girls game was a nail-biter right to the end, as Maryville ended up winning 36 – 34. Neither team was able to grab a substantial lead throughout, and the game could have gone either way right up until the end. Sophomore Ryesen Stiens gave the Spoofhounds the lead with just under 30 seconds left, splashing home a jump-shot. Platte Valley had a chance to send the game into overtime, but ended up falling just short.
nodawaynews.com
Maurice Peve donates $250,000 to Mosaic designated caregiver zone
After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
nodawaynews.com
Early childhood majors, Horace Mann students collaborate on compassion project
Students in Northwest Missouri State University’s Trauma Informed Practices course took time recently to help Horace Mann Laboratory School students gain a better understanding of what it means to be compassionate, in addition to gaining a better understanding of the concept themselves. Throughout the semester, students in the course...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville council approves contract for vegetation management services at Mozingo
The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12. The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.
nodawaynews.com
Regents approve residence hall removal, degree programs, laptop replacement
Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents approved the demolition of two residence halls, the addition of two degree programs and an extension of the university’s laptop program December 8 during its last session of the fall semester. As part of a multi-year plan to address the university’s...
Comments / 0