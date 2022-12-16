ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

European champion Lionesses target World Cup glory Down Under in 2023

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4N63_0jkYGHXL00

England will aim to take their domination to a global scale in 2023 as they target the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses created history this summer by winning the European Championship and few will bet against them reigning in Australia and New Zealand next July and August.

Under Sarina Wiegman , they proved they are the cream of the crop in Europe and the World Cup is their next challenge, having never gone past the semi-finals before.

With a recent friendly victory over United States, the four-time champions, confidence will be high of achieving the ultimate prize Down Under as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo try and make even bigger names for themselves.

The England men’s cricket team know what it takes to win in Australia, having been crowned ICC World Twenty20 champions in November and their next white-ball challenge sees them defend their World Cup title.

England’s 2019 crown on home soil was their first-ever 50-over success but it will be a much more difficult task to win in India in October and November.

They will also have plenty of expectations with the red ball as they host Australia in a five-Test Ashes series, trying to win the urn back for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, England and the other home nations will be going for glory in the Rugby World Cup, held in France in September and October.

England were beaten finalists in Japan in 2019 and will have designs on going one better while Ireland, currently ranked as the world’s best side, will also fancy their chances of beating off the usual southern-hemisphere competition.

The overall calendar takes a more familiar look following two years of playing catch-up due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many tournaments back in their usual slots.

Europe will try to regain the Ryder Cup, which is played in this continent for the time since 2018.

There will be plenty of focus around the famous competition owing to the controversial rise of LIV Golf, with Henrik Stenson losing his job as Europe captain as a result of his ties to the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Independent

Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
The Independent

Train cancelled by strike? Have twice your money back (but only in France)

As train travel in the UK unravels ahead of the next round of national rail walk-outs, across the Channel SNCF (French Railways) is going the extra kilometre to look after hard-pressed travellers.Rail passengers in France whose trains are cancelled during a strike from Friday to Christmas Day will be reimbursed by twice the cost of their tickets.Hundreds of guards working for SNCF will stop work over the next two weekends as part of a pay dispute. They have refused a deal offering a €600 (£522) bonus on top of a general 6 per cent pay rise at the rail organisation....
The Independent

Argentina’s final act of combativeness after World Cup defined by it

On a night of sensory overload, it was perhaps fitting that the last few scenes were almost as bright and loud as what had come before.You heard the Argentina squad before you saw them, the thin walls of the mixed zone shuddering and falling over with their bangs and jumps.It was more than three hours after Gonzalo Montiel had powered in his penalty and they finally came through, ostensibly to speak to media.Except, they only sang at them, Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with everyone else looking up at it and him adoringly, while constantly chanting the same...
The Independent

Black Prince who changed course of English history may have died differently than previously believed

The Black Prince may have died of malaria or even inflammatory bowel disease rather than chronic dysentery as is commonly believed, according to a new study.The death of Edward of Woodstock, known as the Black Prince, at the age of 45 in 1376, is said to have changed the course of English history.He was the eldest son of King Edward III of England, and heir apparent to the throne.Edward, who earned distinction as one of the most successful English commanders during the Hundred Years’ War and was heralded as the greatest English soldier ever to have lived, died before his...
The Independent

Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus guilty of £8m investment fraud

A former Premier League footballer who used the names of stars including Rio Ferdinand to entice investors is facing jail after he was found guilty of an £8 million trading scam.Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 47, duped friends and family members into handing over their money, boasting of making “colossal sums” and promising returns of up to 60% a year.He claimed to be a successful foreign exchange trader headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays.Rufus, who made 288 appearances for Charlton after joining the club in 1993, told investors current and...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola ‘won’t complete’ Man City mission until he wins Champions League

Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at Manchester City will “not be complete” if they do not win the Champions League.Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, as City manager but he is yet to bring Europe’s top club prize back to the Etihad Stadium.The Catalan won the competition twice at Barcelona but finishing runners-up in 2021 is his best finish in six full seasons at City.Guardiola, who extended his contract to the end of the 2024-25 season last month, insists he is determined to keep on trying.“It’s not the only one but I admit it’s...
The Independent

North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan

North Korea threatened Tuesday to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan as it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into an aggressive military power.The North’s statement came four days after Japan announced a security strategy that reflects its determination to possess “counterstrike” capability and double its military spending to gain a more offensive footing against threats from China and North Korea.The North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Japan’s push to acquire counterstrike capability has nothing to do with self-defense but is a clear attempt to acquire...
The Independent

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Six nominees revealed

The BBC has announced its shortlist of six contenders for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year award, with football star Beth Mead expected to lift the trophy.The nominees other than England’s Euros hero Mead are gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling’s Eve Muirhead,cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman.Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates from 2022 ceremonyThe winner will be decided by a public vote during the televised SPOTY show on Wednesday and Mead is heavy favourite with the bookies after helping lead the Lionesses to their historic Euro 2022 triumph over the summer,...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance, as paramedics, call-handlers and technicians across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout in three decades. Three ambulance unions were striking for either 12 or 24 hours. They have pledged to respond to life-threatening calls, but officials said they couldn't guarantee everyone who needed an ambulance would get...
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place this Wednesday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.England winning the Women’s European Championships on home soil in the summer - sealed with a memorable 2-1 extra-time final victory over Germany at Wembley - was certainly a highlight, with player of the tournament Beth Mead a runaway favourite to claim the main prize on Wednesday. Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates from 2022 ceremonyBen Stokes was a star performer as he took over the Test captaincy and led the side to wins over New...
The Independent

Pro hockey player, 18, falls to his death from Ontario apartment building

Abakar Kazbekov, a Russian hockey player who was competing for the Ontario team, died after falling from an apartment building, according to the police.Kazbekov, 18, played for the London Knights, one of the leagues for junior ice hockey in the Canadian Hockey League.The London Police Service of Ontario said it is investigating the death of the player after his body was found on the sidewalk on Saturday morning.“Around 8.20am members of the London Police Service were dispatched to attend the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street for a person that had reportedly fallen from the building,” said LPS...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy