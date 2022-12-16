Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hypebeast.com
Fly High With the Jeremy Scott x adidas Forum Wings 4.0 “Opal Pack”
Jeremy Scott and are continuing their lengthy partnership with the all-new Forum Wings 4.0 “Opal Pack” to kick off 2023. Last seen in a vibrant gradient palette earlier this summer, the angelic silhouette arrives with a glossy tonal design. Presented in black and white colorways, the eccentric model...
hypebeast.com
Apt.4b's adidas Forum Low 84 Collaboration Welcomes You Inside Its L.A. Shop
As 2022 draws to a close, Los Angeles-based retailer Apt.4b is teaming up with. on an all-new Forum Low 84 release, dubbed “The Door.”. The sneaker is doused in a dark green palette representing the shop’s main entrance, welcoming you through the doors of its location on Fairfax Avenue.
hypebeast.com
Marine Serre Reinvents Timeless Classics in SS23 State of Soul Collection
Marine Serre has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 State of Soul collection. The label reinvents timeless silhouettes through an intimate lens that is grounded in a refined color palette of neutrals. Continuing to embody the trend toward tailoring, the wardrobe consists of regenerated fabrics as well as minimal and sharp cuts...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ and Nike's Air Terra Forma Tops This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
It’s not too late to pick up a last-minute Christmas present for your favorite sneakerhead (or yourself). Industry leaders. are joined by New Balance and Reebok as we break down what to look forward to in this week’s lineup of sneaker releases. Before we dig into that, let’s kick things off with a news recap of the past week.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Officially Reveals the Air Jordan 37 Low
Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Vivid Shades Rule Stone Island’s SS23 Icon Imagery Collection
Stone Island updates its signature Icon Imagery collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season in various vivid yet versatile hues. Furthering the Italian brand’s affinity for technical styles, the collection is comprised of a selection of shell jackets, parkas, windbreakers, hooded pullovers, sweaters and crewneck sweatshirts and overshirts. Livening the outdoor-focused pieces are vivid shades of salmon, lavender, deep plum, jade, sea foam green, dandelion yellow, apricot, lime green, wheat and more.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone"
And the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have come together once again for an all-new iteration of the Nike Zoom Freak 4. The Swoosh company has released the first Freak 4 colorway, set to kick off the new year. The shoe arrives in a monochromatic grey color scheme, dressed in...
hypebeast.com
"Sport Red" Hits the Nike Air Max 1 Golf
And its sub brand Jordan stayed busy throughout 2022 reimagining many of their greatest footwear hits as fairway ready silhouettes, and neither show any indication of slowing down as we head into 2023. Take Nike Golf‘s latest reveal as proof, as the brand has provided an early glimpse of the Air Max 1 Golf in the shoe’s most recognizable colorway: Sport Red.
hypebeast.com
Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Celebrates "Ming the Tiger of Harlem"
Denim Tears has just presented its “Ming the Tiger of Harlem” collection. For this, the brand explore a range of militarian prints alongside basketball jersey silhouettes and outerwear, all of which are inspired by a literal tiger that was discovered living in a Harlem apartment between the years of 2000 and 2003.
hypebeast.com
Vantage Point Is a New Collaborative Photography Book by Artists Daniel Everett and Mårten Lange
Designed and published by Actual Source. Vantage Point is a new book that started out as a chance encounter between American artist Daniel Everett and Swedish artist Mårten Lange. The two met in 2015 during the One Thousand Books art book festival in Copenhagen after Lange spotted an image that Everett took that was strikingly similar to his own. More than just another image from an Instagram hotspot, both of their images were shot in almost the exact same place and vantage point.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 9 Appears in "Light Olive"
It can be easy to overlook the Air Jordan 9 as it has played a minor part in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings the past few years. Recently, the silhouette has lacked any flashy collaborations while keeping its retro releases limited as well. However, as it continues to be outfitted in smart colorways that are devoid of any gimmicks or fads, the sneaker solidifies itself as an undeniable staple in the Air Jordan roster.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Casts Off With a Nautical Themed Collection
Having debuted a collaboration last week with Girl Skateboards, Malbon Golf has returned to the helm already with the Yacht Club Collection, a full range of nautical themed seersucker suits and linen polos intended for warm days on the golf course or breezy nights by the water. Fronting the unisex campaign is the eclectic Jesper Parnevik, the Swedish golfer known throughout his career for his eccentric fashion choices, along with daughter Peg Parnevik, a recording artist in her own right.
hypebeast.com
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Deldon in "Safety Orange"
WNBA icon Elena Delle Donne has released the latest colorway for her first signature shoe as a nod to the league she plays in and her other female athletes in the professional game of basketball and beyond. Arriving in “Safety Orange,” the. Air Deldon is dressed in various...
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 9060 is Cooked Up in Scrumptious "Beef and Broccoli"
Making its debut earlier in 2022, New Balance will continue to push its 9060 silhouette onto retail shelves globally. Having recently presented the chunky sneaker in “Ivory Cream” and “Truffle,” the Boston-based imprint now heads to the kitchen to cook up the pair in a savory “Beef and Broccoli” palette.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Brings in the Luck With $168,000 USD Earthly Dragon Writing Instrument
Montblanc is ushering in the Lunar New Year with one of its most luxurious writing instruments to date. Named The Earthly Dragon, the fountain pen celebrates one of the most mythical creatures in East Asian culture, the dragon — representing luck, wealth, wisdom, and power. Harnessing that fortune, the...
hypebeast.com
Sink Your Teeth Into the AJ1 Low Golf "Croc Skin"
Golf sneakerheads have been chomping at the bit to see what Jordan has up its sleeve for the new year, and now the brand has provided them a taste of what’s to come with the AJ1 Low Golf “Croc Skin” surfacing in two colorways. First up is...
hypebeast.com
GrowthRing & Supply Revisits Its Hong Kong Classics In "Signature Reborn " Lookbook
Hong Kong‘s GrowthRing & Supply (GRS) is bringing back its classics in a new “Signature Reborn ” collection. Looking back at its defining pre-Project Rising releases as well as its staple Kowloon hoodie, the brand updates the two for a Winter release. As a label that’s rooted...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound and PUMA Close Out the Year With Another China-Exclusive Capsule
A plethora of streetwear enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados have been impressed with JJJJound and its collaborative initiatives this year. The Montreal-based design entity joined forces with the likes of ASICS, New Balance, Reebok and more for special projects, and now to cap off 2022 it’s aligning with. once more...
Comments / 0