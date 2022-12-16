England earn European glory and Messi magic carries Argentina – 2022 in pictures

On a night of sensory overload, it was perhaps fitting that the last few scenes were almost as bright and loud as what had come before.You heard the Argentina squad before you saw them, the thin walls of the mixed zone shuddering and falling over with their bangs and jumps.It was more than three hours after Gonzalo Montiel had powered in his penalty and they finally came through, ostensibly to speak to media.Except, they only sang at them, Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with everyone else looking up at it and him adoringly, while constantly chanting the same...

