ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Friday briefing: What Harry & Meghan means for Netflix and the future of streaming

By Nimo Omer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p6BI_0jkYG3GQ00
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Good morning.

Harry and Meghan’s self-titled docuseries has dominated the attention of the public, the media and the British establishment for the past week, with a mix of frenzied condemnation and support. Countless column inches have been dedicated to the documentary itself, what it means for the future of the monarchy and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves – now a fully fledged celebrity couple in their own right.

But there’s another figure who has unequivocally come out on top from all this: Netflix. The streaming giant said that 28m households have watched the series so far, making it their most watched documentary. Viewers spent 81.55m hours watching the first three episodes in the first four days of its release. Whether this has translated into an increase in subscribers is a question that is yet to be answered, but it is clear that, after a rocky start to the year, Netflix’s slew of smash shows in 2022 (Stranger Things season four, Dahmer and Tim Burton’s spin on the Addams Family, Wednesday) has allowed the company to regain momentum.

I spoke to the Guardian’s media editor, Jim Waterson, about what this series could indicate about the future of Netflix, and streaming more broadly. That’s right after the headlines.

Five big stories

  1. Russia | In an interview with the Guardian, Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, has said that Vladimir Putin is preparing for a major new offensive, despite a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield in recent months.
  2. UK news | The four boys who died after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull have been named as brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, their cousin Thomas Stewart, and Jack Johnson. Their parents have said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys … We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did.”
  3. Politics | Labour has held onto the Greater Manchester constituency Stretford and Urmston in a byelection called after the sitting MP quit to become Andy Burnham’s mayoral deputy. Andrew Western won with a majority of 9,906 and has pledged to fight for properly funded services.
  4. Dominic Raab | A civil service survey shows that a third of staff in ministerial private offices at Dominic Raab’s department have claimed to have been bullied or harassed while working in their current roles in the past year.
  5. Twitter | Journalists who reported on Twitter and its new chief executive Elon Musk were suspended or banned from the platform without explanation on Thursday. Reporters from CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times were among those suspended.

In depth: ‘Has this brought in subscribers? What Netflix wants is growth’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCY6k_0jkYG3GQ00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their Netflix documentary. Photograph: Netflix

After an incessant promotional tour, Netflix got me. I too have watched all six episodes of the Harry & Meghan documentary (if my editor is reading, I finished the final three after writing the bulk of this newsletter). While they perhaps were not the most revelatory hours of documentary film-making, it was an interesting insight into the lives of these royals turned celebs. It’s success is an indication that Netflix still has some of its hit-making magic. And so, even though many have been sounding the streaming company’s death knell, it seems pretty clear that it is not going anywhere any time soon.

Is Netflix reliant on a few big hitters?

Netflix, which has historically been guarded about its viewing figures, has recently begun sharing the numbers, opening their ratings up to scrutiny in the same way traditional TV does. While it’s not quite at the Princess Diana Panorama interview levels of viewing figures, Jim says, it “still puts it up there with what you’d expect a major TV channel like ITV or BBC One to get on a weeknight”.

And it’s not just this docuseries that has lifted Netflix out from under its early-year horror show: there was the release of a new season of its fantasy behemoth, Stranger Things, the crime-thriller series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and, its latest massive hit, Wednesday. But these shows are few and far between: this year Netflix was set to release 398 new original titles and most of them have simply fallen into the ether, quietly hidden away (like an embarrassing godmother) in the dank recesses of the site.

“The important question for Netflix is whether this has brought in any new subscribers, because what they want is growth,” Jim says. “An enormous number of people already have access to Netflix in the UK – well over half the population – but whether that translates into growing revenue is another thing. Once you hit those sorts of numbers, it’s quite hard to get more people to sign up because there just aren’t that many to convert.”

To tackle this problem, Netflix has suggested that there will be a crackdown on password sharing early next year. But it’s unclear how this would work and how effective it will be.

Ads are back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGlWq_0jkYG3GQ00
The Netflix logo is seen on the Netflix, Inc. building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

After a decade of avoiding intrusive and, frankly annoying, ads while watching our favourite films and shows, they seem to be making a comeback, because, ultimately, the success of documentaries like Harry & Meghan are hard to replicate and very expensive to make. The era of cheap, high quality content for us consumers is over – streaming services are saying that we either need to cough up the money or suffer through ads.

“It’s a sign that there’s a weakness in the business model and that you need supplementary levels. Ads make money because advertisers still want to reach mass audiences, and video ads are where you can make real money,” says Jim. And it’s not just Netflix – almost every player in the industry has started to embrace the advertising model, from Amazon, with its Freevee service, to HBO in the US, which is shifting a chunk of its back catalogue off its paid for service, and on to free, ad-supported channels broadcast by the network’s owner, Discovery.

Like many other industries that boomed during the digital takeover, the message is clear: the party is over. “These rapid growth areas are starting to end for streamers,” says Jim. “They’re becoming boring old companies that need to start showing they can make a profit.”

A new era

For several years now, customers have been complaining that there are simply too many streaming services, competing for a dwindling subscriber base. “I think the end game is consolidation, where you end up with one subscription giving you access to a lot of things – it feels like consumer pressure will start to build towards that,” Jim says.

And that seems to be already happening: Disney has bought up Hulu and 21st Century Fox in recent years. In the UK, you get Paramount+ with a Sky subscription. And the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery has already had huge implications for HBO and DC (which controls superhero franchises like Batman and Superman), from the aforementioned shows shifting off the platform to completed films being cancelled before release as a tax write-off. This consolidation process doesn’t look like it is slowing down. The future is a few companies, owning much of the content we watch, moving away from binging and back to weekly drops, and forcing us all to watch advertising. Streaming is beginning to look an awful lot like the old-fashioned analogue TV it was supposed to replace.

But the impact of the Netflix era has irreversibly changed the way content is made and consumed. Bingeing may go out of fashion, but the idea of having to be on the sofa at 9pm to watch your favourite show seems horribly outdated. And Jim points out that old-fashioned TV would not have aired something like the Harry & Meghan documentary.

“Netflix paid them to make something that is not pretending to be anything other than their side of the story, there’s no nuance or balance, and that’s an interesting change,” Jim adds. “You couldn’t have got away with that a couple of decades ago.”

What else we’ve been reading

  • Zelda Perkins tried to sound the alarm on Harvey Weinstein two decades ago and it cost her her career. Perkins explains how NDAs have been weaponised to protect or hide abuse and calls on the government to put an end to the use of these confidentiality clauses. Nimo
  • I’ve interviewed the great green amphibian, and let me tell you, grilling Kermit the Frog is no walk in the park, so it’s good to see our readers do a much better job at the assignment than I ever could. The secret to his enduring good looks? Pond scum. Toby Moses, head of newsletters
  • Lucianne Tonti spoke to the designers who are bringing back a playful, warm and nostalgic fabric: the terry cloth. They’ve turned material that would have been wasted into beautiful, desirable products that are also sustainable. Nimo
  • You might not have noticed, but it’s nearly Christmas, and Ranked! has celebrated the time of year by counting down the Top 20 Christmas albums. The no1 is unarguable – but the omission of Christmas with the Chipmunks is a crime against the festive season (I have a thing about anthropomorphised animals, OK?). Toby
  • This visual guide of the last three years of Covid in China by Virginia Harrison, Carly Earl and Michael Wade exposes the human toll of the country’s zero Covid policy in clear and comprehensive detail. Nimo

World Cup

Former England footballer Karen Carney is looking ahead to the World Cup Final this weekend and has some advice for France: “All the focus is on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi but if Argentina want to win the World Cup final, the man they will need to stop is Antoine Griezmann.”

Carney writes that Griezmann’s performance has been outstanding, that he links everything together for France – and if Argentina is to stop him, they will need to get physical.

Meanwhile, Portugal have sacked manager Fernando Santos after their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco. Santos had been contracted until after Euro 2024, but the Portuguese Football Federation said now was the “right moment to start a new cycle”.

For all the latest on Qatar, from the scandal to the scores, sign up to Football Daily – our free, sometimes funny, newsletter

The front pages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToH23_0jkYG3GQ00
Photograph: Guardian

The Guardian leads with ongoing strikes and the headline, “Tories join calls for Sunak to open pay talks with nurses”. The Mirror carries an image of striking nurses leaving the picket to help a man after he collapsed, saying “This is what compassion looks like….”

The i reports “NHS crisis puts every ambulance trust under ‘extreme pressure’”, while the Telegraph says “NHS on high alert for flu outbreak”.

The Sun looks at the final part of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary with: “The traitor & the dutiful” alongside a full page picture of Prince William and Kate with their children. The Mail carries the same image with the headline, “Dignity in the face of treachery”. The Times says “Harry deepens rift with ‘screaming’ William jibe”.

The Financial Times reports “ECB and BoE interest rate rises signal resolve in tough fight against inflation”.

Something for the weekend

Our critics’ roundup of the best things to watch, read and listen to right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5vQT_0jkYG3GQ00
Little Simz performing in Milan. Photograph: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images

TV

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

This thought-provoking film follows four children living in Kabul after the Taliban regained power in 2021, and deserves all the attention it can get. It is about hopes and dreams, faith and power, family and love, and the absolute necessity and privilege of education. To see conflict and strife through the eyes of children offers a different perspective. Rebecca Nicholson

Music

The sudden arrival of No Thank You, less than eight weeks after she won the Mercury prize for its predecessor, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, seems to mostly involve Little Simz (above) getting things off her chest. What she has to speak about largely revolves around music business and mental health, and it is punchily, powerfully and – occasionally – wittily done. Alexis Petridis

Book

Sturge – a statistician at the House of Commons library – explains how the ways in which we count, measure and record things are very often just not fit for purpose. What happened, for instance, after Tony Blair pledged to end child poverty in 1999? “You can take your pick of answers: either ‘We don’t know’ or ‘It depends’.” Katy Guest

Podcast

Lisa Phu’s mother left Cambodia in 1980 and didn’t know where she was going or whether she would make it. When Phu had her first baby, her mum came to help and she spent those three weeks telling her daughter more about her life. Hearing about the cruelty the Khmer Rouge inflicted on her family is heartbreaking. Hannah Verdier

Today in Focus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgn2K_0jkYG3GQ00
Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The ‘prince’ and the plot against Germany

The Guardian’s Berlin bureau chief, Philip Oltermann, tells Michael Safi how an alleged plot to bring down the German government was cooked up and how it came crashing down. The alleged coup failed, but its very existence tells us something about the new power of far-right conspiracies to radicalise people – and not just in Germany.

Cartoon of the day | Lorna Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pra0p_0jkYG3GQ00
Illustration: Lorna Miller/The Guardian

The Upside

A bit of good news to remind you that the world’s not all bad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mv2Zr_0jkYG3GQ00
Photograph: Eladio Fernandez/Haiti National Trust

With three lost species of Magnolia tracked down in the Dominican Republic in recent years, and another in Haiti in 2011, just one remained missing – until now.

Conservation photographer Eladio Fernandez has sniffed out (quite literally) the Magnolia emarginata, which hadn’t been seen in nearly a century, retracing the steps taken by Swedish botanist Erik Leonard Ekman in 1925. “Imagine the privilege of smelling a wonderful perfume that no one else alive on Earth has smelled before,” he said.

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

Bored at work?

And finally, the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until Monday.

Comments / 4

Sheila Kinser
3d ago

If they would say something new. I'm getting tired of "Nobody likes me, everybody hates me, I'm going to eat some worms". We get it. The Royal family hates you. All of Britain hates you. The British press hates you. If you didn't feel the need to "Tell your side". It's done, it's over. Give back the titles you don't deserve. Go hang with your rich Hollywood friends and make your bucket of money, and go away.

Reply
8
Jill Slabbaert
5d ago

What's next? a cook with Meg and Harry show?

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle's Former BFF Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Quote After Being Shut Out Of Netflix Documentary

Jessica Mulroney is making her thoughts known — somewhat. The former best friend of Meghan Markle took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote after being noticeably left out of the headline-making Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. “Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd,” Mulroney, 42, shared from interior designer Tom Samet’s account on Tuesday, December 13.PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE FIGHT BACK! ROYALS REPORTEDLY HAVE '30-PAGE DOSSIER' CHALLENGING BULLYING CLAIMS AGAINST DUCHESSDespite appearing to be absent from the six-part series, fans suspected the stylist played a minor role in the show,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
RadarOnline

'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries

Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'

Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth. "Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy