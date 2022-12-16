ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

At least 12 killed and dozens feared trapped as Malaysia landslide sweeps through campsite

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1Ntx_0jkYG1Uy00

A landslide at a campsite in Malaysia has killed at least 12 people while dozens are feared trapped as search teams of almost 400 people are attempting to find survivors by wading through thick mud and downed trees.

The landslide occurred at about 3am local time on Friday in Selangor state on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur . It tore down a hillside and onto an organic farm with camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

Approximately 100 people were initially reported to have been caught in the landslide, but rescue teams later said 59 were found safe, while 22 remained missing.

Twelve people were declared dead and eight have been hospitalised. Among the dead was a child about five years old, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah, who added that the victims were Malaysians.

One hospitalised survivor is pregnant, while others suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts to a suspected spinal injury, health minister Zaliha Mustafa told a news conference.

Nearly 400 people from several agencies are deployed to aid search-and-rescue efforts, according to the district police chief.

The landslide came down from an estimated height of 30m (100ft) above the campsite and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare), according to the fire and rescue department’s state director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pAA0_0jkYG1Uy00

Photos and videos from local media showed rescue workers clambering over thick mud, large trees and other debris in a steep, forested area beside a road.

“I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon,” said Malaysia’s minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“The rescue team has been working since early. I’m going down there today.”

Selangor is the country’s most affluent state and has suffered landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvmIA_0jkYG1Uy00

The region is in its rainy season, but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.

A year ago, about 21,000 people were displaced by flooding from torrential rain in seven states across the country.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three dead after scores of beachgoers hit by ‘freak wave’ in South Africa

A large wave has killed three people and injured over a dozen in South Africa’s coastal Durban city, sparking an abrupt closure of the beach and an investigation into the cause of what authorities called a “freak” accident.The incident took place on Saturday at around 5pm at Durban’s North Beach when a massive wave washed the shore, emergency services officials told local media outlets.The beach was busy with people relaxing when the “freak wave” hit, leaving many injured. Medical services say they “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple...
TheConversationAU

Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse

Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
The Independent

Man’s body found on undercarriage of plane that flew from Gambia to UK

A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to the UK, police have said.Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport in the early hours of the morning on 7 December.In a statement, the force said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on 7 December.“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”Gambia’s government spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday that an unidentified body of a...
The Independent

Thousands without water and 100 properties flooded after mains burst in London

Dozens of residents have been evacuated after a burst water main flooded a London street and left thousands without water.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden at 2.50am on Saturday morning after a 42-inch water main burst, causing flooding to a depth of half a metre across an area of around 800 metres.The fire service said that main had been isolated on Saturday afternoon, but a further 15-inch water main had also burst and around 100 properties were affected by floodwater.The fire brigade said multiple homes have been...
americanmilitarynews.com

Stick-wielding Chinese, Indian soldiers beat each other in border skirmish

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese and Indian soldiers bashed each other with sticks, jostling and hollering, at a disputed mountainous border near Chinese-controlled Tibet, the latest flare of violence between the two Asian giants. A video of the incident that...
The Independent

Woman, 61, found dead in west London woods

A 61-year-old woman has been found dead in a woodland area in west London. The Metropolitan Police has launched an appeal after the body was recovered from a river in Hounslow after officers were called at 11.30pm on Tuesday night to Donkey Wood off Staines Road.Officers attended and the 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river, but was pronounced dead at the scene.Although the woman has not been formally identified, police are confident they know who she is.The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.The death is currently being treated as...
The Independent

Teenager charged over migrant boat deaths after four people died in English Channel

A teenager has been charged with people-smuggling after four migrants died when a boat capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday.Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, is being held for facilitating attempted illegal entry into the UK and has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Kent Police said.A major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on 14 December after reports of a boat in distress, with the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police involved.A total of 39 people were safely brought to shore,...
The Independent

11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules

The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy