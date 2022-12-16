Ticketmaster’s plan to sell remaining Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets revealed

Ticketmaster has a new plan to sell the remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets.

The ticketing company will reportedly use an older fan club ticketing system to sell the remaining 170,000 tickets that takes the queue out of the process.

This move comes after Ticketmaster officially cancelled the public sale for Swift’s 2023 tour.

General tickets were scheduled to go on sale in November, however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster wrote on Twitter.

The news came shortly after the ticket seller said that a “staggering number of bot attacks” led to their website crashing when tickets first went on sale.

Now, as per Billboard , Ticketmaster is set to use Ticketstoday – a company owned by Ticketmaster that operates the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Request platform.

The outlet reported that Ticketstoday will pace out the sales, and they will be processed away from the public, avoiding any major issues as before.

The platform will also help determine which fans will get to participate in the upcoming sales.

Reportedly, the fans who bought tickets to the 2020 Lover Festival, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have been prioritised.

“Participating fans will be sent an email requesting their credit card number and choice of tour seating options representing various price ranges and seat locations,” the outlet reported.

“Ticketmaster will then work to match fans with their purchase request and charge their card on file.” The entire process will take four weeks and is expected to be completed by 23 December.

Last month, Swift shared her take on the Ticketmaster fiasco in a post to Instagram Stories.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote.

She continued: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4million people got tickets, but it really p***es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer concluded her message with the hope that there would be additional chances for fans to enjoy the music together.