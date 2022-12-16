ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

International upheaval and domestic distress – Rugby union’s year of surprises

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsZ3E_0jkYFrpw00

Rugby union was a sport scattered with tales of the unexpected in 2022.

England head coach Eddie Jones and his Wales counterpart Wayne Pivac lost their jobs 24 hours apart, Ireland claimed an historic Test series triumph against the All Blacks in New Zealand , while Gallagher Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester went into administration.

And the year ended in a way that no Welsh supporter could realistically have imagined, with Warren Gatland returning as Wales boss.

Gatland’s first stint in the role lasted 12 years, during which time Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly ranked world rugby’s number one team.

This time, Gatland has arrived on the back of Wales winning just three Tests from 12 starts between February and November.

While Pivac masterminded Wales’ first victory over the world champion Springboks in South Africa, he also oversaw damaging home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Jones, meanwhile, paid the price for a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign that saw England lose to Argentina and South Africa. They won just five games in 2022.

He led England to the World Cup final in Japan three years ago, three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam in 2016, but the 62-year-old Australian’s time in charge ended following a Rugby Football Union review of the autumn campaign.

Jones said: “I’m pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future.

“Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch, and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

The international year unquestionably belonged to Ireland, courtesy of toppling New Zealand in Wellington and Dunedin, then backing it up through autumn victories over South Africa and Australia.

Andy Farrell’s team also rose to become world number one, while flanker Josh van der Flier was named men’s world player of the year – the third Irishman to win that award after Keith Wood and Johnny Sexton.

Heading towards the 2023 World Cup, Ireland and Six Nations champions France are flying Europe’s flag, having shown consistency and quality under the wily direction of Farrell and Les Bleus boss Fabien Galthie.

As crowds returned following the coronavirus pandemic, a feelgood factor reappeared, although there was a sharp reminder of the sport’s frailty when Wasps and Worcester went into administration, meaning automatic relegation and the Premiership dropping from 13 to 11 clubs.

More than 160 people lost their jobs at Wasps, while Worcester’s gates were also closed in the most concerning developments for English domestic rugby during the sport’s professional era.

Currently, administrators are working tirelessly at both clubs speaking with potential buyers, while several players have found alternative employment.

Worcester’s England internationals Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill are now with Bath, while Warriors’ British and Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe rejoined Edinburgh.

Wasps’ Willis brothers – Jack and Tom – joined Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles, respectively, wing Josh Bassett headed to Harlequins, with Quins also the expected destination for Joe Launchbury following a playing stint in Japan.

Rugby also said farewell to the great Doddie Weir this year. Weir, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, died at the age of 52.

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “His fight against MND and his fight to find a cure for the illness has been inspirational.

“I know it has inspired so many people around the country to raise a lot of money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which has in turn brought together his friends as well as rugby clubs and communities across Scotland and further afield.

“Doddie will have a huge legacy as he has made such progress in finding a cure for MND, and breakthroughs are already being made because of his determination.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
The Independent

Rehan Ahmed to skip IPL to focus on red-ball development with Leicestershire

Rising England star Rehan Ahmed has decided to withdraw his name from the forthcoming Indian Premier League auction in favour of honing his red-ball skills with Leicestershire.The 18-year-old leg-spinner became England’s youngest ever men’s Test cricketer when he was picked for the final Test against Pakistan and rewarded that faith by setting up the tourists’ victory with a five-wicket haul in Karachi.The eyes of the cricketing world were alerted to the young all-rounder’s huge promise, with speculation that he would attract significant interest from IPL franchises in the auction on December 23, and even words of encouragement from England’s Test...
The Independent

Female players registered with the FA up by 12.5 per cent after England’s Euros triumph

The number of female players registered with the Football Association has risen by 12.5 per cent in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2022 triumph.Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses made history in July by becoming European champions thanks to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.Figures, calculated using the FA’s participation tracker, suggest the success is helping to create a lasting legacy, with the women’s game having grown in a number of areas during a memorable year.In addition to the significant increase in participation between September and December, there was a five per cent rise...
The Independent

Argentina’s final act of combativeness after World Cup defined by it

On a night of sensory overload, it was perhaps fitting that the last few scenes were almost as bright and loud as what had come before.You heard the Argentina squad before you saw them, the thin walls of the mixed zone shuddering and falling over with their bangs and jumps.It was more than three hours after Gonzalo Montiel had powered in his penalty and they finally came through, ostensibly to speak to media.Except, they only sang at them, Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with everyone else looking up at it and him adoringly, while constantly chanting the same...
The Independent

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Six nominees revealed

The BBC has announced its shortlist of six contenders for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year award, with football star Beth Mead expected to lift the trophy.The nominees other than England’s Euros hero Mead are gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling’s Eve Muirhead,cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman.Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates from 2022 ceremonyThe winner will be decided by a public vote during the televised SPOTY show on Wednesday and Mead is heavy favourite with the bookies after helping lead the Lionesses to their historic Euro 2022 triumph over the summer,...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus guilty of £8m investment fraud

A former Premier League footballer who used the names of stars including Rio Ferdinand to entice investors is facing jail after he was found guilty of an £8 million trading scam.Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 47, duped friends and family members into handing over their money, boasting of making “colossal sums” and promising returns of up to 60% a year.He claimed to be a successful foreign exchange trader headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays.Rufus, who made 288 appearances for Charlton after joining the club in 1993, told investors current and...
The Independent

Black Prince who changed course of English history may have died differently than previously believed

The Black Prince may have died of malaria or even inflammatory bowel disease rather than chronic dysentery as is commonly believed, according to a new study.The death of Edward of Woodstock, known as the Black Prince, at the age of 45 in 1376, is said to have changed the course of English history.He was the eldest son of King Edward III of England, and heir apparent to the throne.Edward, who earned distinction as one of the most successful English commanders during the Hundred Years’ War and was heralded as the greatest English soldier ever to have lived, died before his...
The Independent

Revealed: UK homebuyers’ most searched-for areas in 2022

London has been the most searched-for area among Britain’s homebuyers in 2022, according to data from a property website, amid signs that some housing market trends are heading back towards the pre-pandemic era.Meanwhile, the top locations where properties have been the fastest to sell this year are in Scotland, Rightmove said.And as living costs bite, there have been signs that renters are increasingly looking for certainty over their bills.Rightmove said searches on its website for “bills included” when looking for rental properties are 57 per cent higher than a year ago.The website identified Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland, as this...
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place this Wednesday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.England winning the Women’s European Championships on home soil in the summer - sealed with a memorable 2-1 extra-time final victory over Germany at Wembley - was certainly a highlight, with player of the tournament Beth Mead a runaway favourite to claim the main prize on Wednesday. Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates from 2022 ceremonyBen Stokes was a star performer as he took over the Test captaincy and led the side to wins over New...
The Independent

Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance, as paramedics, call-handlers and technicians across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout in three decades. Three ambulance unions were striking for either 12 or 24 hours. They have pledged to respond to life-threatening calls, but officials said they couldn't guarantee everyone who needed an ambulance would get...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy