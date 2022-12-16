Read full article on original website
WCJB
Bradford County veteran gets trailer home stolen while in rehab
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - In a matter of months Bradford County Vietnam veteran, Arthur Baker, lost his leg and his home. If it weren’t for Baker living at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, recovering from getting his leg amputated due to his diabetes, he wouldn’t have a home.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
click orlando
19-year-old killed in crash with pickup truck in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a Marion County crash when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and NW 80th Avenue.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
WCJB
Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train
SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
WCJB
Deeper Purpose Community Church will have its first Presence with the Police event
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church will host their 1st annual Presence with the Police event. It is a kids Christmas party between community kids & law enforcement. The purpose is to promote closer relationships with area law enforcement and area children, youth, families. The party...
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
click orlando
17-year-old wanted after shooting man at Lady Lake apartment complex, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 17-year-old is on the run after Lady Lake police said he shot a man during a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday. Investigators said Michael Dashaun Pettis shot Antonio Michael Baharam Negahban, 18, after a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments.
