villages-news.com

Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV

A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train

SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
GAINESVILLE, FL

