Lake Orion, MI

The Oakland Press

Berkley slows it down, but North Farmington finds a way to stay unbeaten

FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s probably a good season to get the reminder that you don’t always get what you want. Both teams in Tuesday’s Oakland Activities Division defensive-minded showdown were reminded of that fact, since neither Berkley nor North Farmington got the thing at the top of its wish list: The chance to add points off turnovers in the open court.
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County

Holiday activities and light displays happening in the area. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. • Santa’s Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/pages/sfa. Photo packages start at $39.99. Birmingham. • The Great Decorate- Fostering...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Lengthy road project set to start in Novi

Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Comedy clubs set up the holiday weekend with laughs

What better way to warm up than with comedy, then? Let the laughs around the metro area put you in a good mood and take you away from the stress of the season for a minute. • Stand-up veteran Dave Dyer will be on stage through Friday, Dec. 23, at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak. Carl Johnson and Andrew Dziobak are also on the bill. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Last chance to check out Anton Art Center exhibit, Holiday Market

Friday, Dec. 23 will be your last chance to catch the Anton Art Center exhibition “As Scene in Macomb,” on display in the center’s Petitpren Community Gallery, as well as the last day to shop the center’s 44th annual Holiday Market. The photo exhibition features the top 20 images taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents submitted during the first four years of Anton Art Center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition. The Holiday Market, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, features Michigan handmade gifts and seasonal décor. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen found

A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Preview: New HopCat to open in Royal Oak next month

After a more than five-year absence, HopCat is getting ready to open its new restaurant in Royal Oak in January. Michele Ary, brand manager for Project Barfly that oversees HopCat restaurants from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, said the new restaurant at Fifth and Main streets will cover more than 11,000 square feet.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing Southfield girl home safe

Southfield police have announced that a 15-year-old Southfield girl who went missing Sunday returned home Monday. Brayla Miles had been last seen walking in a neighborhood near 12 Mile and Southfield roads. Police said she is considered voluntarily missing at this time. Police are releasing no further information on this...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Beverly Hills property to become a park

A large parcel in the Village of Beverly Hills saved from developers could soon become a park with access to the Rouge River. The Department of Natural Resources will recommend a $1 million acquisition grant for the eight-acre parcel off Wendbrook Lane. The request was submitted by the village and,...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Teachers wanted: Michigan works to address teacher shortage

Dave Riley can remember a time when job fairs for the education sector were filled with young teachers hoping to secure a position at one of the schools in attendance. Now the opposite is true. Hundreds of schools with openings are now working to recruit teachers. “It’s just crazy,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Pontiac considers recreational marijuana rules

Recreational marijuana is on tonight’s Pontiac city council agenda. It’s the fourth consecutive week city officials will address creating an ordinance. The proposed ordinance outlines how the city awards licenses and regulates operations, including renewing, suspending or revoking business operators’ licenses. Three microbusiness licenses would be issued.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager

Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

The Zekelman Holocaust Center to offer free admission for the remainder of the year

If you’ve always wanted to visit The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) or listen to the story of a Holocaust survivor now is a good time. The HC will be waiving the admission fee to the museum for the remainder of 2022, providing an opportunity for the public to visit and — through the experience and knowledge gained during their stay —develop tools to raise awareness, educate and empower, and to stand up to hatred, antisemitism and genocide.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Fire department: ‘Water your tree so we don’t have to’

The Farmington Hills Fire Department is reminding everyone to “water your tree so we don’t have to” this holiday season. As part of its annual campaign, the fire department has placed large banners with the safety message in front of fire stations throughout the city. Live trees...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

