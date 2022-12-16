Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Berkley slows it down, but North Farmington finds a way to stay unbeaten
FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s probably a good season to get the reminder that you don’t always get what you want. Both teams in Tuesday’s Oakland Activities Division defensive-minded showdown were reminded of that fact, since neither Berkley nor North Farmington got the thing at the top of its wish list: The chance to add points off turnovers in the open court.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Southfield A&T at Rochester girls basketball
Rochester moves to 7-1 by defeating Southfield A&T, 56-42, in the OAA Red game played on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Rochester High School.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys basketball top 10 rankings for week of Dec. 19
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County boys basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice (4-0) — Locked and loaded for the long haul, let it burn, boys!. 2 North Farmington (4-1) — Think well-oiled machine, should be undefeated (lost on a 30-footer at the buzzer...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Pinckney at Milford girls basketball
Milford hosted Pinckney for a non-conference girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and held on for a 32-25 win, putting the Mavericks back over .500 on the season at 3-2.
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
Holiday activities and light displays happening in the area. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. • Santa’s Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/pages/sfa. Photo packages start at $39.99. Birmingham. • The Great Decorate- Fostering...
The Oakland Press
Lengthy road project set to start in Novi
Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
The Oakland Press
Comedy clubs set up the holiday weekend with laughs
What better way to warm up than with comedy, then? Let the laughs around the metro area put you in a good mood and take you away from the stress of the season for a minute. • Stand-up veteran Dave Dyer will be on stage through Friday, Dec. 23, at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak. Carl Johnson and Andrew Dziobak are also on the bill. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
The Oakland Press
Last chance to check out Anton Art Center exhibit, Holiday Market
Friday, Dec. 23 will be your last chance to catch the Anton Art Center exhibition “As Scene in Macomb,” on display in the center’s Petitpren Community Gallery, as well as the last day to shop the center’s 44th annual Holiday Market. The photo exhibition features the top 20 images taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents submitted during the first four years of Anton Art Center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition. The Holiday Market, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, features Michigan handmade gifts and seasonal décor. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: GMAR donates $25K to help furnish homes for metro Detroit families in need
The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors (GMAR) and the Greater Realtors Foundation (GRF) presented a $25,000 check to Humble Design of Detroit, Dec. 6. GMAR and the GRF have worked together to raise funds to help support Humble Design, and raise awareness of the nonprofit’s cause, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Preview: New HopCat to open in Royal Oak next month
After a more than five-year absence, HopCat is getting ready to open its new restaurant in Royal Oak in January. Michele Ary, brand manager for Project Barfly that oversees HopCat restaurants from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, said the new restaurant at Fifth and Main streets will cover more than 11,000 square feet.
The Oakland Press
Missing Southfield girl home safe
Southfield police have announced that a 15-year-old Southfield girl who went missing Sunday returned home Monday. Brayla Miles had been last seen walking in a neighborhood near 12 Mile and Southfield roads. Police said she is considered voluntarily missing at this time. Police are releasing no further information on this...
The Oakland Press
Beverly Hills property to become a park
A large parcel in the Village of Beverly Hills saved from developers could soon become a park with access to the Rouge River. The Department of Natural Resources will recommend a $1 million acquisition grant for the eight-acre parcel off Wendbrook Lane. The request was submitted by the village and,...
The Oakland Press
Teachers wanted: Michigan works to address teacher shortage
Dave Riley can remember a time when job fairs for the education sector were filled with young teachers hoping to secure a position at one of the schools in attendance. Now the opposite is true. Hundreds of schools with openings are now working to recruit teachers. “It’s just crazy,” said...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac considers recreational marijuana rules
Recreational marijuana is on tonight’s Pontiac city council agenda. It’s the fourth consecutive week city officials will address creating an ordinance. The proposed ordinance outlines how the city awards licenses and regulates operations, including renewing, suspending or revoking business operators’ licenses. Three microbusiness licenses would be issued.
The Oakland Press
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
The Oakland Press
Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager
Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
The Oakland Press
The Zekelman Holocaust Center to offer free admission for the remainder of the year
If you’ve always wanted to visit The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) or listen to the story of a Holocaust survivor now is a good time. The HC will be waiving the admission fee to the museum for the remainder of 2022, providing an opportunity for the public to visit and — through the experience and knowledge gained during their stay —develop tools to raise awareness, educate and empower, and to stand up to hatred, antisemitism and genocide.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man shot dead inside police department after allegedly trying to shoot officer
A 33-year-old Dearborn man with a history of mental illness is dead after he walked into the city’s police department, pointed a handgun at an officer behind the front desk and attempted to shoot the officer, police said. The officer fired multiple shots at the man, who was transported...
The Oakland Press
Fire department: ‘Water your tree so we don’t have to’
The Farmington Hills Fire Department is reminding everyone to “water your tree so we don’t have to” this holiday season. As part of its annual campaign, the fire department has placed large banners with the safety message in front of fire stations throughout the city. Live trees...
Comments / 0