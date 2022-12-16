ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

R O
5d ago

Why is there nothing said about the the fines or punishment of each individual that violated the state law?

7
Jubal Early
5d ago

Ginger “Turkey Neck” Nelson ruined her mayorship and reputation as an honest person. She and her goons on the city commission should have already resigned. She destroyed the sacred trust between taxpayers and city government and will take years to repair.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Area law enforcement agencies receive program funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will utilize Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grants to pay for “overtime activities.” TxDOT detailed that Moore and Potter County along with the City of Borger will use the funds from STEP to “help fund overtime work […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Square Block of Downtown Amarillo is Up for Sale

Have you ever wanted to own a block of land? How about a block of land in Downtown Amarillo?. Downtown Amarillo is in a revival and it's booming. Here's your opportunity to own a piece of downtown Amarillo. One square block of the Yellow City in the center of the downtown is up for sale.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks

The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Amarillo drug dealer sentenced to 50 years

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A violent drug dealer was sentenced today to 50 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. A jury convicted Gilbert Joseph Carrasco, 44, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD to Launch Cold Case Unit

Local authorities have announced the creation of a team dedicated to solving previously unsolved homicides. According to the Amarillo Police Department, the new APD Cold Case Investigation Unit will be focused on solving homicides that have gone cold in Amarillo. APD says that the city has 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the 1950s. This new unit will be dedicated to solving those crimes.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Politics Today: Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson interview

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” following a jury trial in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Gilbert […]
HEREFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County man missing for over 6 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD asks for help identifying people vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals. According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. In a video posted by APD, young […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY: Slick Roads Possible Wednesday Morning

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the Eastern Texas Panhandle until 10 AM Wednesday Morning. This does include the City of Amarillo. A combination of very dense fog and temperatures below freezing will result in hazardous travel conditions. This could cause a glaze of ice to accrue on elevated surfaces, roads, driveways and sidewalks.
AMARILLO, TX

