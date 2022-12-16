ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division

It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'

In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
TMZ.com

Bettor Wins $2.8 Mil On Wild Pats-Raiders Game, Last Leg In 5 Team Parlay

Bettor Marco Piemonte correctly picked the first 4 games in a 5 pick parlay -- with only a Raiders win standing between him and $2.88 MILLION. The game was surely going to overtime ... that's until Chandler Jones cashed that huge ticket with one of the greatest game-ending plays in NFL history!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy

What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s safe to say that this season has not quite gone the way the team expected as the Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention after Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with three games still remaining on the schedule. After winning Read more... The post Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions

Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy