Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
First look: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) travel to California to take on the NFC West champion San Fransisco 49ers (10-4) Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Commanders vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The 49ers wrapped up the division...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division
It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
Sporting News
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
TMZ.com
Bettor Wins $2.8 Mil On Wild Pats-Raiders Game, Last Leg In 5 Team Parlay
Bettor Marco Piemonte correctly picked the first 4 games in a 5 pick parlay -- with only a Raiders win standing between him and $2.88 MILLION. The game was surely going to overtime ... that's until Chandler Jones cashed that huge ticket with one of the greatest game-ending plays in NFL history!
NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy
What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
NFC Playoff Picture: How Week 15 games affected 49ers
The 49ers can only go up in the NFC playoff standings, but their opportunity to climb was dashed by the Vikings 39-36 overtime win over the Colts on Saturday. Movement in the standings isn’t the only thing worth following for the 49ers down the stretch though, as evidenced by the outcomes of the NFL’s Week 15 slate.
Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s safe to say that this season has not quite gone the way the team expected as the Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention after Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with three games still remaining on the schedule. After winning Read more... The post Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
Sporting News
How do ties work in the NFL standings? Explaining tiebreaker rules for the 2022 playoff picture
The NFL playoff race is starting to heat up as the 2022 regular season winds down. Fans are now starting to crunch the numbers to see exactly what their favorite teams have to do to make the postseason and vie for a Super Bowl victory. That's not always easy to...
Houston Chronicle
Ron Rivera says no quarterback change (for now) but 'all hands on deck' for 49ers
As the players dressed and grappled with their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in prime time Sunday, Coach Ron Rivera pulled quarterback Taylor Heinicke aside and led him from the Washington Commanders' locker room to his nearby office at FedEx Field. Heinicke shut the door behind him and...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 15
Meaningful December football is almost at its end. While plenty of teams want an opportunity to play in January, only 14 of them will have a place in the playoffs come the turn of the new year. Week 15 reminded us that a number of teams are still in the...
Tom Brady’s Fans Should Be Skeptical About Fox’s $375 Million Broadcasting Offer, According to Troy Aikman
When considering Tom Brady's future in broadcasting, Troy Aikman expects him to be successful in the role under certain conditions. The post Tom Brady’s Fans Should Be Skeptical About Fox’s $375 Million Broadcasting Offer, According to Troy Aikman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions
Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
