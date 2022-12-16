Read full article on original website
WRAL
Xiaomi layoffs: Thousands of tech jobs cut as China's unemployment crisis deepens
CNN — Xiaomi, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has begun layoffs in China at a time when the world's second largest economy is grappling with an enormous unemployment crisis. The Chinese company's decision to slash jobs comes soon after tech giants across the world, including Meta and...
WRAL
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
CNN — An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores...
WRAL
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
CNN — Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
WRAL
Corporate America isn't afraid of the Fed's monster rate hikes
CNN — The Federal Reserve's super-sized interest rates are not scaring most companies into cutting back on spending, according to a survey released on Wednesday. About two-thirds of chief financial officers say the current level of interest rates have not impacted their spending plans, according to the CFO Survey conducted by Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta.
WRAL
TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper's multiple requests to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs
CNN — In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity." In response to...
Maya Devi
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
WRAL
As China's Covid cases skyrocket, patients are told to go back to work
CNN — Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks. Now, as the country rapidly relaxes restrictions, millions of people have been told...
WRAL
Why the market is obsessed with unemployment
CNN — As the year comes to a close, it seems that the market's focus on inflation rates are shifting to a new area of concern: Unemployment. While the Federal Reserve has taken steps to fight inflation by curbing economic growth, the full extent of the damage to the employment market is yet to be seen.
WRAL
Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy
CNN — American consumers' confidence grew in December, a hopeful sign for the US economy. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 108.3 in December, above the upwardly revised measure of 101.4 in November. This story is developing and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network,...
WRAL
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
CNN — European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday...
WRAL
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
CNN — In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her.
WRAL
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US
CNN — Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN. FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the...
WRAL
More than 190 countries sign landmark agreement to halt the biodiversity crisis
CNN — More than 190 countries have adopted a sweeping agreement to protect nature at the United Nations' biodiversity conference in Montreal. The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 22 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Only 17% of land and 10% of oceans are currently considered protected. Campaigners have hailed it as a "major milestone" for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.
WRAL
The UK just took a step closer to space flight
CNN — The United Kingdom is one step closer to conducting its first ever satellite launch from its own shores. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a regulatory body, said on Wednesday that it had granted the final licenses to Virgin Orbit to carry out the launch. Virgin Orbit,...
WRAL
British Airways flights from the US delayed due to technical difficulties
CNN — British Airways flights from the United States were delayed Monday night due to technical difficulties. "Our flights due to depart the USA tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating," the airline said in a statement.
WRAL
EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses
CNN — The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027. The Environmental Protection Agency's new rule is the first update to the standards since 2001. It will cut down on the smog and...
WRAL
Russia's militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down
CNN — Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now...
WRAL
3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025
CNN — 3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025. The chemicals, commonly known as "forever chemicals," are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and are probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.
WRAL
Europe finally agrees to cap gas prices
CNN — Europe has agreed to a cap on natural gas prices, following months of debate over whether the measure will protect European households and businesses from extreme price spikes as temperatures plummet. In a Monday meeting, EU energy ministers agreed to trigger a cap on the price of...
