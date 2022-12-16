CNN — More than 190 countries have adopted a sweeping agreement to protect nature at the United Nations' biodiversity conference in Montreal. The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 22 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Only 17% of land and 10% of oceans are currently considered protected. Campaigners have hailed it as a "major milestone" for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.

