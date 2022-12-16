Read full article on original website
Trinity girls’ hoops blasts Simi Valley, 66-43
Knights’ girls’ basketball (7-4) won its non-league matchup on Friday night as Trinity took down the visiting Simi Valley Pioneers (6-7), 66-43. Trinity junior Emma Schaaf had a phenomenal night, finishing with 25 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three steals. The Knights came out with...
Trinity heats up, beats Grace Brethren 66-50
Trinity boys’ basketball (9-3) won its third straight game on Friday with a 66-50 win over the visiting Grace Brethren Lancers (1-1) on Friday. The Knights were led by junior Lucas Spring, who poured in 21 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Trinity’s defensive...
Arthur Saginian | The Line in the Sand
Well, Hilmar Rosenast (letters, Nov. 8), imagine the two of us are at the beach, facing each other, separated by a “line in the sand.” I deal in reality and rational thought and you deal in… well… whatever need it is that Catholicism (or having faith and believing in anything) satisfies in you. If you can be absolutely honest with yourself (when you know that no one’s watching — not even your God) I think you may find that to be the case, and pointing out that “famous people” have turned only proves that even they somehow found themselves in your predicament — what, famous people can’t have frailties? So, I think that concludes our brief, but “interesting” interlude from our respective journeys in life.
Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego
The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision
A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two people being transported to a hospital, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the...
Head-on collision occurs in Newhall
A head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash involved two vehicles — a silver four-door SUV and a silver four-door sedan...
Deputies engaged in slow-speed pursuit through Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a slow-speed pursuit down Railroad Avenue in Newhall on Monday as they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver, according to law enforcement radio traffic. Deputies described the vehicle as swerving in and out of lanes, at approximately 30 mph...
Church of Latter-day Saints to distribute free food
A semi-truck filled with pallets of food will be making a trip down from the Latter-day Saints Church Humanitarian Aid Center in Salt Lake City to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saugus on Tuesday. “They have a huge humanitarian relief center and we donate food all...
Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most
The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.
Traffic advisory: Median construction to cause lane closures
Crews have begun the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and is intended to enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road. One left...
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care
Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
UPDATE: 20-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal construction site accident
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to a construction site accident turned tragedy early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday at the 29300 block of Calle Primavera, a...
Deputies: Woman’s BAC four times over legal limit, detained on DUI suspicion
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a 42-year-old Valencia woman on Saturday after she collided with a parked car on the 23800 block of Copper Hill Drive, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga stated the incident occurred in the early...
County to connect landscapers with incentives to ditch gas leaf blowers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives. The motion approved Tuesday notes that state and local environmental...
Coco Moms gives Christmas and more to single mother of 12
In coordination with almost 10 other organizations, Coco Moms of Santa Clarita provided more than $5,000 in aid to a single mother of 12 just in time for the holidays. Much of the aid items were necessities – a new washer and dryer, a box full of gift cards for groceries, cash and a free meal provided to the whole family by Egg Plantation on Friday night.
