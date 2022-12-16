ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka7bx_0jkYEGj200

It's been a nagging question ever since 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was charged with killing his former girlfriend with an axe? How could it have happened to 40-year-old Julie Minogue just days after a court granted her an order of protection against Dewitt?

Police say that Minogue had dealt with Milford officer Scott Knablin. He did submit an arrest application for Dewitt. But Milford Chief Keith Mello says
Knablin was asked to re-submit it, and then failed to do so before Minogue was killed.

Now, Knablin is on administrative leave while this is investigated.

Comments / 24

John Lewis
5d ago

as soon as it was found that he violated the protective order he should have been rounded up and put in jail for violating the restraining the terms of the restraining order

Reply
6
Vic Cint
5d ago

it's sad when police have to be involved in other people's mess and blamed for outcome he really did follow up

Reply
6
Amiright Amiright
5d ago

WTF is up with that picture? take that down for her family's sake.

Reply(1)
17
 

