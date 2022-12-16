Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling

It's been a nagging question ever since 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was charged with killing his former girlfriend with an axe? How could it have happened to 40-year-old Julie Minogue just days after a court granted her an order of protection against Dewitt?

Police say that Minogue had dealt with Milford officer Scott Knablin. He did submit an arrest application for Dewitt. But Milford Chief Keith Mello says

Knablin was asked to re-submit it, and then failed to do so before Minogue was killed.

Now, Knablin is on administrative leave while this is investigated.